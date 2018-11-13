Media Advisory - BMO Financial Group to Announce its Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BMO Financial Group will announce its fourth quarter 2018 financial results and hold its investor community conference call on December 4, 2018. Financial results will be issued in a news release at approximately 6:00 a.m. EST.

Investor Community Conference Call

Time: 8:00 a.m. EST

The conference call will be available in a listen-only mode:

via telephone at 1 (888) 789-9572 or (416) 641-2144 ( Toronto area), Passcode: 5126346#

via the Internet at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results .

Conference Call Rebroadcast

A rebroadcast of the investor community presentations will be available until 11:59 p.m. EST, February, 25, 2019, by calling 1 (800) 408-3053 or (905) 694-9451 and entering passcode 5740558#.

The webcast will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results until February 25, 2019.

For News Media Enquiries: Paul Gammal, Toronto, paul.gammal@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Jill Homenuk, Toronto, jill.homenuk@bmo.com, (416) 867-4770; Christine Viau, Toronto, christine.viau@bmo.com, (416) 867-6956, Internet: www.bmo.com, Twitter: @BMOmedia