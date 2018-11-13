hpcDIRECT, a genuine industrial scale HPC solution, now offers data-driven organizations greater opportunity to achieve results more accurately and faster

Verne Global, a provider of advanced data center solutions for high performance computing (HPC), today announced the expansion of hpcDIRECT, its optimized bare-metal infrastructure solution, to include servers with Arm-based Marvell ThunderX2 processors.

High performance computing applications work with high volumes of complex and varied data that demand vast improvements in capacity, capability and efficiency in order to facilitate rapid processing at scale. The second generation of Marvell's Arm v8-A based server processors, ThunderX2, is optimized to drive high computational performance by delivering outstanding memory bandwidth and memory capacity. This, in combination with the low cost, energy efficiency and optimized performance of the Arm architecture, creates an environment that is well suited to run computationally intensive HPC workloads.

Offering multiple processor architectures in the hpcDIRECT solution further expands Verne Global's commitment to delivering a genuine, TrueHPC environment. In the world of HPC, one size does not fit all. This power-intensive form of compute requires optimized infrastructure and specialist DevOps support. As a result, entrepreneurial technology teams are looking for modern HPC solutions that can be highly attuned to their specific needs, and those of the applications they are deploying.

"Intensive, industrial HPC workloads require data center solutions offering higher performance, greater compute density, and scalability to meet elastic demand. They also require specialized support in order to fully optimize the HPC environment," said Brent Gorda, senior director of HPC, Infrastructure Line of Business, Arm. "By combining the capabilities of hpcDIRECT with Marvell's Arm-based servers, we're delivering powerful and efficient bare-metal solutions that address the compute requirements of today's data-driven industries."

"The high performance computing market is rapidly expanding the adoption and deployment of the Arm-based architecture with Marvell ThunderX2 64-bit Arm v8-A processors leading the way," said Larry Wikelius, vice president Ecosystem and Partner Enabling at Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. "hpcDIRECT is an excellent offering to further accelerate commercial ISV development, customer validation and end user optimization and deployment. We are excited to see Verne Global join us in driving this critical ecosystem for the HPC market."

"Together, Arm and Marvell have taken an innovative approach in the market by looking at the needs of applications and HPC users to build an architecture to fully support that. This mirrors our own TrueHPC methodology that ensures optimal accessibility, flexibility and security in order to deliver peak processing power, speed and application performance," said Tate Cantrell, CTO, Verne Global.

For any organization interested in testing hpcDIRECT with Arm-based servers powered by Marvell ThunderX2 processors, they can request a free trial via Verne Global's website www.hpcdirect.com. Alternatively, SC18 delegates can visit Verne Global at the Arm stand (#2639) at SC18 in Dallas, TX, between the 12-15 November, 2018.

