The global e-learning market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 14% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is learning process enhancements in the academic sector. The evolution of education technologies began with schools and colleges converting traditional classrooms to digital classrooms by investing in fundamental hardware and software solutions. Advances in information technology have revolutionized communication practices and aspects of education. Students are immersed in technology due to which new learning opportunities are created. Digital learning tools like E-learning solutions and system are enabling personalized learning for the students boosting engagement and skills. The adoption of content digitization led to an increase in demand for digital education publications.

This market research report on the global e-learning market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increase in adoption of microlearning as one of the key emerging trends in the global e-learning market:

Global e-learning market: Increase in adoption of microlearning

Microlearning refers to learning using bite-sized content. Since educational institutions and corporates increase their emphasis on personalization and adaptive learning, the concept of microlearning will have an increased prominence. Microlearning helps to learn specific information in short intervals through their device. These courses provide efficient just-in-time learning support. This, in turn, is reinforcing knowledge and their bite-size information can be used to close individual learning gaps.

"In microlearning, all topics of the course are split into smaller pieces that consist of videos, audios, texts, and infographics. In the academic sector, the BYOD and COPE policies are adopted to allow learners to learn at their convenience using their preferred device. Some of the tools that are generally used by educational institutions and schools to develop and deliver microlearning courses are Venngage, Animoto, and PechaKucha.," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on education technology

Global e-learning market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global e-learning market by end-user (corporate, higher education, and K-12) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 43%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to learning process enhancements in the academic sector and the rise in cost-effective content development.

