

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL), the first company to reach $1 trillion market valuation, has lost the coveted status after its stock slipped further after couple of iPhone suppliers cut their outlook, which saw the tech giant lose $190 billion of its valuation.



Shares of Apple dropped after two key suppliers for iPhones cut their earnings projections for coming months raising concerns for sales and demand for new iPhones.



Apple is still the world's most valuable publicly traded company, with a market capitalization of $917.29 billion. Shares of Apple are currently trading at $193.37, down $0.80 or 0.41%. Over the past one month, Apple has lost over $190 billion in value.



Apple had reached the trillion-dollar milestone on August 2 and was also joined one month later by Amazon.



Lumentum, one of the suppliers Apple uses for its facial recognition and augmented reality technology, Monday said it received a request from one of its largest suppliers to reduce its shipments. Although, the company did not reveal the name of its 'largest supplier', the news prompted concerns that the latest iPhones may not be in huge demand into the holiday season.



Japan Display Inc., which supplies screens for the iPhone XR, cut earnings estimates for its fiscal year ending in March. It said orders for its latest LCD panels would be much lower than its initial expectations for the three months ending in March.



During Apple's fourth-quarter earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company would no longer report the number of units it has sold of any product in future earnings reports.



According to CNBC, Goldman Sachs estimates Apple will produce 6 percent fewer iPhones next year than previously expected after key supplier Lumentum reduced its shipment outlook.



'We are concerned that end demand for new iPhone models is deteriorating,' Goldman said in the note. 'We note this could easily right itself given the bulk of demand comes in late December but we feel more prudent sell through forecasts are warranted due to the timing and magnitude of this warning.'



Goldman has a neutral rating on Apple and lowered its price target on the company's stock to $209 a share from $222 a share, the report says.



