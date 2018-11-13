The global herpes zoster treatment market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 14% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is rising geriatric population. The risk of herpes zoster increases with age. The declining fertility and the increasing longevity are the main reasons for the increase in the geriatric population. With age, the immune system of a person becomes weak, and the chances of getting affected by infections increase. This complication may lead to hospitalization in the cases where the immune system is extremely weak. Thus, the rising geriatric population is expected to propel the growth of the global herpes zoster treatment market during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global herpes zoster treatment market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the emerging innovative vaccines for disease management as one of the key emerging trends in the global herpes zoster market:

Global herpes zoster treatment market: Emerging innovative vaccines for disease management

Until the development of vaccines, the treatment for herpes zoster was dependent completely on drug therapies. However, vendors have been focusing on developing several new therapies for the treatment and prevention of shingles. The new vaccines have already completed phase III trials in the US and some of the European and Asian countries, and it is expected to be launched in a few years.

"Companies like GlaxoSmithKline and Merck are focusing on several molecules in the pipeline, which are likely to prevent and treat the disease in an efficient manner. Shingrix was launched by GlaxoSmithKline for the treatment of shingles which is much more effective than ZOSTAVAX. Similarly, V212 by Merck is currently being evaluated in the phase III stage of development for the treatment of varicella zoster," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global herpes zoster treatment market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global herpes zoster treatment market by product (vaccination and drug therapy) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of close to 47%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the rising government support for vaccination and the highly advanced healthcare facilities to address the growing incidence of the infection.

