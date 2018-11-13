Stolt-Nielsen Limited: Avenir LNG Limited Private Placement Successfully Completed

London, November 13, 2018 - Reference is made to the Stock Exchange release on October, 01, 2018 where Stolt-Nielsen Limited, Golar LNG Limited and Höegh LNG Holdings Limited (collectively the 'Sponsors') announced a combined investment commitment of USD 182 million in Avenir LNG Ltd ('Avenir' or the 'Company') and a contemplated subsequent equity raise in the Company (the 'Private Placement'). The investment will be contributed as cash and equity-in-kind and will partly fund the construction of four 7,500cbm small-scale LNG carriers currently under construction at Keppel Singmarine in Nantong, China, two 20,000cbm small-scale LNG carriers on order from Sinopacific Offshore Engineering in Nantong, China and 80% ownership in an LNG terminal and distribution facility under development in the Italian port of Oristano, Sardinia.

Avenir LNG has the ambition to become the leading provider of small scale LNG for the Power, Bunkering, Trucking and Industrial markets through supplying low-cost LNG using innovative technology and leveraging from its Sponsors' know-how and existing LNG infrastructure.

The Company is pleased to announce that the first step in the capitalisation of Avenir, a Private Placement of 110,000,000 new shares (the 'Offer Shares') at a par price of USD 1.00 per share, which has now been successfully completed at a subscription price of USD 1.00 per share.

This placement was split in two tranches. Tranche A consisted of 99,000,000 new shares that were subscribed for by Stolt-Nielsen Ltd (through Stolt-Nielsen LNG Holdings Ltd.), (49,500,000 Shares), Golar LNG Limited (24,750,000 Shares) and Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd (24,750,000 Shares). This Tranche has closed.

Tranche B consisted of 11,000,000 new shares and was placed with a group of institutional and other professional investors on 8 November. Tranche B will close today, November 13, 2018.

The Company will, once Tranche B is closed, have an issued share capital of USD 110,000,000 divided into 110,000,000 common shares, each with a nominal value of USD 1.00. Stolt-Nielsen LNG Holdings Ltd. will hold 45% of the shares, each of Golar LNG Limited and Höegh LNG Holdings Limited will hold 22.5% while the remainder will be initially held by the subscribers in Tranche B.

The Company's shares will be listed on the N-OTC list with effect from November 14, 2018.

About Avenir LNG Limited

Avenir LNG Limited is a Bermuda registered company established for the purpose of developing the small scale global LNG market by sourcing, shipping, storing and distributing LNG to the end customer in areas of stranded demand.

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL or the "Company") is a leading global provider of integrated transportation solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids through its three largest business divisions, Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers. Stolt Sea Farm produces and markets high quality turbot, sole, sturgeon, and caviar. Stolt-Nielsen Gas develops opportunities in LPG and LNG shipping and distribution. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

