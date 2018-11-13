Online auction winner becomes a member of the Corporation of the Hall of Arts and Sciences

In a rare opportunity, two debenture seats at the famous Royal Albert Hall are going up for auction. The seats are being auctioned through Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) and its online auction marketplace Go-Dove.com and include an 852-year lease and an automatic membership to the prestigious Corporation of the Hall of Arts and Sciences, a body established by Royal Charter to hold the hall in trust for the Nation. Bidding for the auction opens on December 3, 2018 and closes on December 12, 2018.

"This is an exciting and rare opportunity to own seats for all major Hall events and concerts starting in late December 2018. The Royal Albert Hall is regarded as one of Britain's greatest venues and attracts top performers and artists from across the globe," said Nick Taylor, senior vice president of international sales for Liquidity Services. "It is a privilege to make these seats available to private individuals or corporate entities that value the history, elegance, and world-class performances that take place under the canopy."

The two seats are located together in a prime spot near the stage (Stall L, Row 5, seats 95 96) and include all major events such as ballets, music concerts, musicals, opera, orchestra, comedy, sports, holiday events, and children's performances, among many others.

Interested buyers can view auction details at Go-Dove.com. To bid on the event, it is free and easy to register on the marketplace.

The Royal Albert Hall is regarded as one of Britain's greatest performance venues. The Royal Albert Hall was first opened in 1871. To date it hosts 400 events annually in the auditorium and many hundreds more around the Royal Albert Hall. The Royal Albert Hall is so much more than just a beautiful Victorian venue, it's the place of countless performances, stories and memories from countless visitors where people have been singing, dancing, laughing and crying together since 1871.

