EY ranked #1 in robotic process automation services by HFS Research

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EY is ranked number one in robotic process automation (RPA) services by HFS Research in its "HFS Top 10 RPA Service Providers 2018" list, based on HFS' comprehensive assessment and rating of RPA services capabilities of 29 vendors. The criteria focuses on innovation, execution and "voice of the customer," reflecting direct feedback from enterprise clients that critiqued provider performance and competencies.

The report highlights the EY focus on industrialization of enterprise RPA, the technology - agnostic approach and broadest experience across third-party RPA tools. It also cites EY as being among the few suppliers that actively focuses on change management - including setting up and working to ensuring solid ongoing governance - as standard components of EY RPA engagements.

Elena Christopher, Research Vice President, HFS Research, says:

"Though RPA has emerged as a powerful change agent for enterprises, it is still a nascent market and service providers play an important role throughout the life cycle of planning, implementation, management, operation and optimization. EY teams have leveraged RPA to support and scale end-to-end process transformation for clients and exhibited a strong mix of service execution excellence, applied innovation and vision, and verified customer satisfaction to rise to the top of our RPA services study."

The report notes that the internal EY experience and utilization of RPA has served it well in helping clients in their development of IP and tools, as well as further refining the EY Advisory approach. EY teams are using more than 2,000 bots across EY businesses and client services. Of these, the 700 bots supporting EY internally have saved more than 2.1 million people hours and brought higher accuracy to manual processes.

Weston Jones, EY Global and EY Americas Robotic and Intelligent Automation Leader, Advisory, says:

"This recognition is a significant milestone and a testament of EY quality and innovation in this area. We're demonstrating that intelligent automation, with RPA at its core, is a business solution that can transform mission-critical enterprise operations. There has been continuous investment in RPA capabilities, developing new offerings such as reusable bots focused on sector-specific use cases like order management in telecom and an automated process mapping tool. We also continue to co-innovate through relationships with market-leading organizations in RPA."

Dan Higgins, EY Global Technology Consulting Leader, Advisory, says:

"We are pleased with this recognition as a reflection of the EY focus and commitment to provide high-impact, transformative services to EY clients. Emerging technologies like blockchain, IoT and RPA are already transforming the world around us, changing business models and the way that companies operate - all at a very fast pace. We are committed to further invest in truly intelligent automation solutions that have the potential to bring together and leverage the convergence of emerging technologies and help maximize value for clients."

To learn more about EY capabilities in RPA, visit ey.com/advisory.

Notes to editors

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

Barbara Burgess Aparna Sankaran EY Global Media Relations EY Global Media Relations +1 212 773 1652 +44 748 024 5082 barbara.burgess@ey.com aparna.sankaran@ey.uk.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/708904/EY_Logo.jpg