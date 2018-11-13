Artemest Launches Its First Pop-Up Exhibition in New York

The Prestigious E-Commerce Platform for Luxury Italian Craftsmanship Lands in the Heart of SoHo With a Unique Showcase of Design and Artisanship

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Artemest, the online destination for Italian handmade decor, celebrates the opening of its first pop-up exhibition in New York City. Starting in November, the gallery space will open to the public until the end of January 2019.

The best Italian furniture, decor, and lighting pieces will tell an inspiring story of design in a gallery setting. "At the heart of our mission is the desire to share the poignant emotion of beauty as expressed through the hand of a craftsman," says Ippolita Rostagno, founder of Artemest. "These artists need advocacy, and we have created a platform to showcase and sell their exceptional work. Italians have a charming way of conflating age-old techniques with whimsical spirit and executing everyday objects with a reverence for materials that is truly thrilling."

When entering the Artemest pop-up, visitors will be led on an incredible journey through curated corners, each with their individual aesthetic, that allow for the discovery of an eclectic aspect of Italian craftsmanship. During this journey, culture ambassadors will guide visitors through the history of each product, as well as artisanal techniques and heritage.

"The Artemest SoHo pop-up is part of our strategy of combining physical and digital retail. Being a digitally-native brand, we are exploring offline retail with a customer-centric approach, mixing best in class technologies, such as AR, with live on-site crafts demonstrations," says Marco Credendino, Co-Founder and CEO.

The curated selection of handmade design pieces includes Murano glass mirrors by Ongaro & Fuga, wooden creations by cabinetmaker Giuseppe Rivadossi, contemporary tables by Durame, metallic furnishings and decor by Antonino Sciortino, eclectic ceramics by Lorenzo Franceschinis, hand-painted wallpapers by Misha Wallpaper and more.

In addition, the pop-up will celebrate the launch of the Artemest/Richard Ginori collaboration, "The Road to Heaven is Paved with Excess," an elegant series of plates inspired by the verses of William Blake.

Artemest, the first e-commerce for luxury craftsmanship made in Italy, was founded in 2015 by world-renowned jewelry designer Ippolita Rostagno and Marco Credendino. The site brings the best Italian design in the categories of home decor, furniture, lighting, lifestyle and jewelry to an international audience of art enthusiasts and connoisseurs of beauty worldwide.

Artemest Pop Up Exhibition

Dates: November 5, 2018, to January 31, 2019

Address: 39 Wooster Street, New York City

Website: www.artemest.com