Paris, 13 November 2018 - 17h35

Coface SA: Keyvan Shamsa appointed Business Technology Director

Keyvan Shamsa is appointed Business Technology Director of Coface and joins the Group's Executive Committee.

Keyvan, 56, holds a PhD in computer science and brings broad experience in financial market information systems and knowledge of new technology approaches to Coface.

He takes over from Valérie Brami, who is leaving Coface, after having undertaken, as Group Chief Operating Officer, a large transformation of Coface IT systems, embedding the IT organisation as well as the culture of teamwork and client service. Her contribution was instrumental in the progress of IT projects within the "Fit to Win" plan. She laid the foundation of the IT systems architecture and organisation, which will help Coface accelerate on the path of digitalisation and innovation in client service.

Keyvan started his career with Credit Lyonnais Corporate and Investment Banking in 1991 in the information systems team, in charge of the development and integration of various trading and market risk systems globally. In 2000, he was appointed Chief Information Officer of Credit Lyonnais Asset Management (now Amundi).

In 2005, he joined Société Générale Corporate and Investment Banking in New York as head of Corporate Banking information systems for Americas. In 2008, he joined BNP Paribas Asset Management in Paris as the Chief Information Officer, where he also held other managing director positions over the past 10 years.

