The Vicat group (Paris:VCT) (Euronext Paris: FR0000031775 VCT) today announced its financial communication agenda for 2019.

Event Date 2018 full year sales and results February 19th, 2019 after market closing Annual General Meeting April 11th, 2019 2019 first quarter sales May 6th, 2019 after market closing 2019 half year results August 1st, 2019 after market closing 2019 nine-month sales November 4th, 2019 after market closing

The entire Group's financial and corporate information, such as financial statements, presentations to investors or press releases is systematically updated in the financial information section of the Company's internet site (www.vicat.com).

ABOUT VICAT

The Vicat Group has over 9,000 employees working in three core divisions, Cement, Concrete Aggregates and Other Products Services, which generated consolidated sales of €2,563 million in 2017.

The Group operates in twelve countries: France, Switzerland, Italy, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, Senegal, Mali, Mauritania, Kazakhstan, India and more recently in Brazil (subject to the finalisation of the acquistion of Ciplan).

The Vicat Group is the heir to an industrial tradition dating back to 1817, when Louis Vicat invented artificial cement. Founded in 1853, the Vicat Group now operates three core lines of business: Cement, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregates, as well as related activities.

HEAD OFFICE:

TOUR MANHATTAN

6 PLACE DE L'IRIS

F-92095 PARIS LA DÉFENSE CEDEX

TEL: +33 (0)1 58 86 86 86

FAX: +33 (0)1 58 86 87 88

A FRENCH REGISTERED COMPANY WITH SHARE CAPITAL OF €179,600,000

EU VAT IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: FR 92 057 505 539

RCS NANTERRE

VICAT INVESTOR CONTACTS:

STÉPHANE BISSEUIL, +33 (0)1 58 86 86 13

stephane.bisseuil@vicat.fr

or

VICAT PRESS CONTACTS:

ALIZEE REMAUD, +33 (0)1 58 86 86 26

alizee.remaud@tbwa-corporate.com