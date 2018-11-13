9 months
Sales €1,438m (+8.6% vs. September 30, 2017)
EBITDA €94m (6.5% of sales)
Net income (group share) €52m
Jacquet Metal Service
On November 13, 2018 the Board of Directors chaired by Éric Jacquet examined the consolidated financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2018.
|
€m
|
Q3 2018
|
Q3 2017
| 30.09.18
9 months
| 30.09.17
9 months
|Sales
|453.7
|412.5
|1,437.7
|1,323.2
|Gross margin
|107.9
|99.2
|356.8
|335.2
|% of sales
|23.8%
|24.1%
|24.8%
|25.3%
|EBITDA 1
|26.7
|22.1
|94.1
|82.8
|% of sales
|5.9%
|5.4%
|6.5%
|6.3%
|Adjusted operating income 1
|20.9
|16.6
|78.9
|66.7
|% of sales
|4.6%
|4.0%
|5.5%
|5.0%
|Operating income
|20.4
|16.8
|82.5
|66.0
|Net income (Group share)
|11.8
|9.4
|52.4
|37.1
1 Adjusted for non-recurring items The activity report includes a definition of non-IFRS financial indicators and explains the methods used to calculate them.
Sales and earnings for the period ended September 30, 2018
Sales amounted to €1,438 million, +8.6% compared to September 30, 2017 (Q3: +10%), including the following effects:
Volumes sold: +1.3% (Q3: -1.9%)
> Price: +7.3% (Q3: +11.9%). The price effect compared to Q2 2018 was +2.9%.
Gross margin amounted to €356.8 million, representing 24.8% of sales (Q3: 23.8%) compared to €335.2 million (25.3% of sales, Q3: 24.1%) as of September 30, 2017.
Operating expenses excluding non recurring items amounted to €277.9 million, +3.5% compared to €268.6 million as of September 30, 2017 mainly due to the increase in Group activity.
EBITDA increased +13.6% and amounted to €94.1 million (Q3: 26.7 million), representing 6.5% of sales, compared to €82.8 million (6.3% of sales) as of September 30, 2017.
Net income (Group share) amounted to €52.4 million (3.6% of sales) compared to €37.1 million (2.8% of sales) as of September 30, 2017.
Financial position
As of September 30, 2018, operating working capital represented 25.4% of sales and amounted to €471 million (including inventories of €499 million) compared to €383 million (including inventories of €418 million) as of December 31, 2017.
As a result, as of September 30, 2018, Group net debt amounted to €238 million, compared to shareholders' equity of €364 million, resulting in a net debt to equity ratio (gearing) of 65.5% (55.2% as of December 31, 2017).
Earnings as of September 30, 2018 by division
|
JACQUET
Stainless steel and wear-
|
STAPPERT
Stainless steel
|
IMS
Engineering steels
|
m€
|
Q3 2018
| 30.09.18
9 months
|
Q3 2018
| 30.09.18
9 months
|
Q3 2018
|
30.09.18
|Sales
|100.9
|311.7
|126.6
|379.5
|
225.7
|
745.1
|Change y.o.y.
|11.3%
|8.7%
|13.9%
|7.9%
|
8.3%
|
9.4%
|Price effect
|14.1%
|5.0%
|12.0%
|3.8%
|
10.9%
|
10.1%
|Volume effect
|-2.8%
|3.7%
|1.9%
|4.1%
|
-2.7%
|
-0.7%
|EBITDA 1 2
|9.6
|27.4
|6.7
|21.6
|
9.2
|
40.1
|% of sales
|9.6%
|8.8%
|5.3%
|5.7%
|
4.1%
|
5.4%
|Adjusted operating income 2
|7.6
|21.6
|5.7
|19.7
|
7.1
|
34.8
|% of sales
|7.6%
|6.9%
|4.5%
|5.2%
|
3.2%
|
4.7%
1 Non-division operations (including Jacquet Metal Service SA) contributed €1.2 million to Q3 2018 EBITDA and €5 million as of September 30, 2018.
2 Adjusted for non-recurring items. Non IFRS financial indicators are specified in the Activity Report.
JACQUET Abraservice specializes in the distribution of stainless steel and wear-resistant quarto plates. JACQUET and Abraservice have separate sales networks. The division generates 73% of sales in Europe and 20% in North America.
Sales amounted to €311.7 million, up +8.7% from €286.6 million as of September 30, 2017: volumes sold +3.7% (Q3: -2.8%), prices +5% (Q3: +14.1%). The price effect compared to Q2 2018 was +4.4%.
The gross margin amounted to €101.5 million and represented 32.6% of sales (Q3: 33.1%) compared to €86.8 million (30.3% of sales, Q3: 29.1%) as of September 30, 2017.
EBITDA amounted to €27.4 million representing 8.8% of sales (Q3: 9.6%) compared to €17.7 million (6.2% of sales, Q3: 4.6%) as of September 30, 2017.
STAPPERT specializes in the distribution of stainless steel long products in Europe. The division generates 43% of sales in Germany, the largest European market.
Sales amounted to €379.5 million, up +7.9% from €351.7 million as of September 30, 2017: volumes sold +4.1% (Q3: +1.9%), prices +3.8% (Q3: +12%). The price effect compared to Q2 2018 was +4.1%.
The gross margin amounted to €81.2 million and represented 21.4% of sales (Q3: 20.5%) compared to €79.3 million (22.6% of sales, Q3: 20.9%) as of September 30, 2017.
EBITDA amounted to €21.6 million and represented 5.7% of sales (Q3: 5.3%) compared to €22.2 million (6.3% of sales, Q3: 4.9%) as of September 30, 2017.
IMS group specializes in the distribution of engineering steels, mostly in the form of long products. The division generates 48% of sales in Germany, the largest European market.
Sales amounted to €745.1 million, up +9.4% from €681.2 million as of September 30, 2017: volumes sold -0.7% (Q3: -2.7%), prices +10.1% (Q3: +10.9%). The price effect compared to Q2 2018 was +1.6%.
The gross margin amounted to €172.6 million and represented 23.2% of sales (Q3: 21.8%) compared to 164.6 million (24.2% of sales, Q3: 23%) as of September 30, 2017.
EBITDA amounted to €40.1 million and represented 5.4% of sales (Q3: 4.1%) compared to €35.3 million (5.2% of sales, Q3: 4.2%) as of September 30, 2017.
Key financial information
Income statement
|
€m
| 30.09.18
9 months
| 30.09.17
9 months
|Sales
|1,437.7
|1,323.2
|Gross margin
|356.8
|335.2
|% of sales
|24.8%
|25.3%
|EBITDA 1
|94.1
|82.8
|% of sales
|6.5%
|6.3%
|Adjusted operating income 1
|78.9
|66.7
|% of sales
|5.5%
|5.0%
|Operating income
|82.5
|66.0
|Net income (Group share)
|52.4
|37.1
1 Adjusted for non-recurring items. The activity report includes a definition of non-IFRS financial indicators and explains the methods used to calculate them.
Cash flow
|
€m
| 30.09.18
9 months
| 30.09.17
9 months
|Operating cash flow before change in working capital
|76.3
|67.2
|Change in working capital
|(92.4)
|(8.8)
|Cash flow from operating activities
|(16.2)
|58.4
|Capital expenditure
|(16.2)
|(20.2)
|Asset disposals
|4.3
|0.9
|Dividends paid to shareholders of Jacquet Metal Service SA
|(16.6)
|(11.8)
|Interest paid
|(7.4)
|(7.5)
|Other movements
|(3.4)
|(4.0)
|Change in net debt
|(55.4)
|15.8
|Net debt brought forward
|183.1
|205.3
|Net debt carried forward
|238.5
|189.5
Balance sheet
|€m
|30.09.18
|31.12.17
|Goodwill
|68.3
|68.3
|Net non-current assets
|155.3
|156.2
|Net inventory
|499.1
|418.0
|Net trade receivables
|218.2
|189.3
|Other assets
|101.9
|93.9
|Cash cash equivalents
|108.0
|102.1
|Total assets
|1,150.9
|1,027.9
|Shareholders' equity
|364.3
|331.8
|Provisions (including provisions for employee benefit obligations)
|102.7
|106.5
|Trade payables
|246.8
|224.0
|Total borrowings
|350.3
|289.6
|Other liabilities
|86.8
|75.9
|Total equity and liabilities
|1,150.9
|1,027.9
Activity report available: www.jacquetmetalservice.com
2018 Full year results: March 13, 2019 after close of trading
Jacquet Metal Service is a European leader in the distribution of specialty steels. The Group operates and develops a portfolio currently comprising four brands: JACQUET (stainless steel quarto plates), STAPPERT (long stainless steel products), Abraservice (wear-resistant quarto plates) and IMS group (engineering steels).
With 3,329 employees, Jacquet Metal Service has a network of 110 distribution centers located in 25 countries in Europe, China and North America.
Compartment B
ISIN: FR0000033904
Reuters: JCQ.PA
Bloomberg JCQ FP
