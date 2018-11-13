SKYY Vodka Partners With John Cena To Continue Its "Proudly American" Campaign

The WWE Superstar, Actor, Television Personality and Humanitarian Joins SKYY's Progressively Bold Campaign, Debuts "The Pledge" Video

See the John Cena "The Pledge" Video Here

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYY Vodka, the San Francisco born premium vodka in the cobalt blue bottle, announced today the addition of WWE Superstar, Actor, Television Personality and Humanitarian, John Cena, to its "Proudly American" campaign. Debuting a new digital video starring Cena, "The Pledge," SKYY continues its positive platform in telling the stories of those who believe in celebrating the spirit of today's bold Americans.

SKYY's "Proudly American" campaign, which launched earlier this year, explores the values - and the evolution of those values - on which America was founded, and what they mean to today's optimistic citizens. The campaign juxtaposes iconic phrases from American culture, such as "Home of the Brave," with powerful, vivid imagery featuring people who shine brightly in the face of adversity, celebrate diversity, and are proud to inspire today's articulation of being American. The campaign reflects SKYY's core beliefs which stem from the brand's San Francisco roots - celebrating a progressive, diverse and innovative society.

This latest phase of "Proudly American" features John Cena narrating a lighthearted take on the nation's traditional pledge. Inherent freedoms such as 'writing your own history' and 'you being you' are overlaid against a background of a lively and inclusive America. Pairing smart humor with cinematic style, award-winning female director J.J. Adler captures John's entertaining and celebratory personality as he inspires all to live their own version of the American dream - whatever that may be. The spot is set to the music of Jai Wolf, a Bangladeshi-American artist whose family moved to America when he was one year old.

"I have always been proud to live in a country that promises people can live, love, and thrive without restrictions," said John Cena. "I am inspired by fans every day that share their stories of conquering adversity and believing in who they are. SKYY's dedication to embracing the ever-evolving America and offering a podium to those who embody, and at times even redefine, what it means to be American is a cause I stand proudly behind."

"John Cena exemplifies SKYY's Proudly American persona with his incredible spirit, work ethic, charisma, and dedication to inspiring others," said Melanie Batchelor, Vice President of Marketing, Campari America. "He uses his considerable worldwide platform to encourage inclusiveness and positivity. We are honored to partner with him to carry forward the next phase of SKYY's Proudly American storytelling."

As the newest partner with SKYY Vodka on this campaign, Cena joins a growing family of influencers and activists who have helped shape the "Proudly American" message, including out-and-proud Olympian Gus Kenworthy; writer and cultural curator Kimberly Drew; and "RuPaul's Drag Race" talents, Trixie Mattel and Dusty Ray Bottoms.

The latest chapter in SKYY's integrated campaign will launch before Thanksgiving, and will include out-of-home, digital, social media, PR and event activations. A full social media campaign @SKYYVodka will support Proudly American and connect those who are proud in their daily lives to share their stories and show their bold, optimistic America of today.

About SKYY Vodka

SKYY Vodka was born in San Francisco in 1992 and is steeped with the innovative and progressive spirit of California. Conceived by a first generation American inventor looking to create the world's smoothest vodka, SKYY revolutionized vodka quality with its proprietary quadruple-distillation and triple-filtration process to deliver a fresh, clean spirit. Like many things that originate in San Francisco, SKYY grew from a tiny startup into what it is today. To learn more, visit SKYY.com.

About Campari America

Campari America is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (Milan: CPR.MI). At the heart of Campari America are two legends in the American spirits industry. The first, Skyy Spirits, was founded in San Francisco back in 1992 by the entrepreneur who invented iconic SKYY Vodka. The second is the world-famous Wild Turkey Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, where they have been making the world's finest whiskies since the 1800's. Both companies were purchased by Davide Campari-Milano and together they form Campari America, which has built a portfolio unrivaled in its quality, innovation and style, making it a top choice among distributors, retailers and consumers. Campari America manages Campari Group's portfolio in the US with such leading brands as SKYY Vodka, SKYY Infusions, Grand Marnier, Campari, Aperol, Wild Turkey Straight Kentucky Bourbon, American Honey, Russell's Reserve, Glen Grant Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Forty Creek Canadian Whisky, BULLDOG Gin, Cabo Wabo Tequila, Espolón Tequila, Appleton Estate Rum, Wray & Nephew Rum, Coruba Rum, Ouzo 12, X-Rated Fusion Liqueur, Frangelico, Cynar, Averna, Braulio and Jean-Marc XO Vodka.

Campari America is headquartered in New York, New York. More information on the company can be found at www.campariamerica.com, www.facebook.com/campariamerica, Twitter: @CampariAmerica, Instagram: @CampariAmerica, and www.camparigroup.com. Please enjoy Campari America brands responsibly and in moderation.

