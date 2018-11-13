KALRAY: KALRAY RELEASES THE KALRAY NEURAL NETWORK 3.0 (KANN) TO ACCELERATE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE APPLICATION DEVELOPMENT

KaNN platform provides a seamless tool to developers of high-performance

Machine Learning inference on Kalray's MPPA Intelligent Processor

Grenoble, France, November 13, 2018 - Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris - ALKAL), a pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems, today announced the launch of the Kalray Neural Network 3.0 (KaNN), a platform for Artificial Intelligence application development. KaNN allows developers to seamlessly port their AI-based algorithms from well-known machine learning frameworks including Caffe®, Torch® and TensorFlow® onto Kalray's Massively Parallel Processor Array (MPPA®) intelligent processor.

Artificial Intelligence is at the heart of a growing number of applications such as autonomous vehicles, intelligent storage servers, data centers, robotics, drones, and more. Kalray's manycore MPPA® intelligent processor has been architected from the ground up to meet the incredible performance requirements of such advanced applications. However, it is crucial to provide an easy way for AI developers to seamlessly support the AI networks they develop.

"The Kalray MPPA® intelligent processor is capable of processing massive amounts of data and trillions of instructions in parallel and in real time, making it the perfect architecture for Artificial Intelligence applications like self-driving cars and intelligent storage algorithms," said Stéphane Cordova, Vice-President of Embedded Business Unit at Kalray. "Today, we are pleased to release the third version of the Kalray Neural Network platform to the AI and machine learning community. The KaNN is modular, compatible, easy-to-use and customizable, and it empowers developers to unleash the full potential and performance of AI applications built for Kalray MPPA® processors."

KaNN 3.0 has been designed to be integrated into a more complex system as a module. Intelligent systems are not composed of a single AI function, but rather dozens of highly demanding functions running in parallel. As an example, an autonomous driving system runs dozens of AI-based and non-AI-based algorithms simultaneously. Kalray's MPPA® processors offer a unique capability to integrate, on a single processor, all the critical functions of an intelligent system, without performance degradation and while offering a guarantee of freedom of interference. This makes the MPPA® unique to address intelligent system challenges that industry encounters in applications such as next generation vehicles, planes, drones or robots.

The Kalray Neural Network was created to give developers convenient access to the full power of the MPPA, including an easy way to view and modify the processor's network mapping. In addition to being compatible with any machine learning framework, KaNN imports the trained models from these frameworks to ensure optimal execution of AI algorithms from deep learning networks such as GoogLeNet, ResNet, YOLO and others. Users of KaNN enjoy simplified prototyping, accelerated Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) development, and full visibility in the process of generating built-in "C" code and its deployment.





ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0010722819 - ALKAL) is the pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems. As a real technological breakthrough, "intelligent" processors have the capability to analyze on the fly, and in an intelligent manner, a very large amount of information, and to make decisions and interact in real time with the outside world. These intelligent processors will be deployed extensively in fast-growing sectors, such as new-generation networks (intelligent data centers) and autonomous vehicles, as well as healthcare equipment, drones, and robots. Kalray's offering encompasses both processors and complete solutions (electronic boards and software). Created in 2008 as a spin-off of CEA ("Commissariat à l'énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives", the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission), Kalray serves customers such as server manufacturers, intelligent system integrators, and consumer product manufacturers, including car makers. For more information, visit www.kalrayinc.com.



CONTACTS FOR INVESTORS

Loic Hamon

investors@kalrayinc.com

+33 4 76 18 90 71 MEDIA CONTACTS

ACTUS finance & communication

Serena BONI

sboni@actus.fr

+ 33 4 72 18 04 92 ACTUS finance & communication

Caroline LESAGE

kalray@actus.fr

+ 33 1 53 67 36 79

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-55974-pr-kalray-releases-kann-nov-13-2018-vdef-en.pdf