PRODWAYS: Commercial success in series production

On the occasion of Formnext 2018 trade show, a major event in additive manufacturing, to be held in Frankfurt, Germany from November 13-16, Prodways Group announces its latest commercial successes in series production in aeronautics and the optics market for its subsidiary, Initial.

Since the start of 2018, Initial has mass produced more than 10,000 parts for the aerospace industry using additive manufacturing, in particular flight parts for major order-givers.

The advantages of 3D printing in the aerospace industry are manifold. It enables the manufacture of complex components that are lighter and faster to produce, and reduces inventories of spare parts through on-demand manufacturing.

With its expertise and EN 9100 aerospace certification, Initial supports the aeronautic industry's major players in the industrialization of additive manufacturing, aiming to increase its activity in this buoyant industry by moving from the manufacture of small runs of prototype parts to the manufacture of aircraft parts with rigorous demands, in particular as part of major development projects expected to lead to series production in the midterm.

In another commercial success, Initial has recently won a contract for the mass production of products for a French eyeglasses manufacturer. This innovative mass production, which could represent several thousand frames per month, has already been launched and is accompanied by an increase in Initial's machine base to meet demand. This 3D technology provides a new way to manage inventory with greater flexibility and reactivity.

In order to equip this growth in its mass production, Initial has already significantly increased its manufacturing capacities. This initiative is supported by the arrival in the first half of 2018 of new plastic and metal machines, the recruitment and training of its employees in these new manufacturing methods.



About Prodways Group

PRODWAYS GROUP is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The group has developed right across the 3D printing value chain (software, machines, materials, parts & services) with a high value added technological industrial solution. PRODWAYS GROUP offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid and powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The company also manufactures and markets parts on demand, prototypes and small production run 3D printed items in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division). The Group targets a significant number of sectors, from aeronautics to healthcare.

In 2017, the company generated revenue of €34.8 million, including close to 40% outside of France. Building on revolutionary and proprietary technology, MOVINGLight®, PRODWAYS GROUP today has global visibility in the industrial 3D printing sector and with leading customers.

PRODWAYS GROUP is a Groupe Gorgé company.

For further information: www.prodways-group.com



