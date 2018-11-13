Mouser Electronics, Inc. the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader empowering innovation, is pleased to announce a new partnership with SamacSys, a global leader in electronic component library solutions. Under the new partnership, announced today at electronica 2018 in Munich, Mouser will provide its customers with a range of free design resources including PCB footprints, schematic symbols, and 3D models for more than 1.1 million components.

Mouser Electronics and SamacSys announce a new partnership at electronica 2018. Using SamacSys' electronic component libraries, Mouser will provide customers a range of free design resources for more than 1.1 million components.(Photo: Business Wire)

These design resources work seamlessly with top engineering CAD systems, including Cadence, Altium and other programs. The new service will be available free to Mouser customers around the world on millions of Mouser's product detail pages featuring components from leading manufacturers. More importantly, SamacSys will fully support all of Mouser's new product introductions, giving engineers access to a current, high-quality library of PCB footprints, schematic symbols, and 3D models for the newest available components.

"Mouser is excited to collaborate with SamacSys by adding these new advanced engineering resources to our extensive selection of components for our customers," said Hayne Shumate, Mouser's Senior Vice President of Internet Business. "Answering the technical needs of our customers is always top of mind at Mouser. We are constantly looking for ways to help engineers and buyers save time and get to market faster, whether it's selecting, purchasing or designing. We look forward to a great partnership with SamacSys."

"Being chosen by Mouser to provide ECAD Models to their customers is an exciting partnership for us," said Alex MacDougall, Managing Director at SamacSys. "Mouser is recognized by many as the favored platform for electronic components. Combining this with our design assets will help more engineers create their electronic products in less time. The initial reaction from the engineering community has been incredibly positive, and we're looking forward to our continued collaboration with Mouser."

Finding PCB footprints, schematic symbols and 3d models and incorporating them can be a frustrating and time-consuming process. Together Mouser and SamacSys answer the decades-old problem of easy access to high-quality PCB library content, for every component and every engineer. The goal is to speed time to market by ensuring quality and trustworthy libraries are available to all, with seamless integration into engineers' existing PCB design tools. A global leader in component library solutions, SamacSys has over 100,000 users in more than 180 countries; its customers range from individual makers to professional engineers to international brands.

Mouser's partnership with SamacSys will further complement the technical support, service, tools, and resources that Mouser already provides for more than 600,000 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.mouser.com/ecad.

With its broad product line and unsurpassed customer service, Mouser strives to empower innovation among design engineers and buyers by delivering advanced technologies. Mouser stocks the world's widest selection of the latest semiconductors and electronic components for the newest design projects. Mouser Electronics' website is continually updated and offers advanced search methods to help customers quickly locate inventory. Mouser.com also houses data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, and engineering tools.

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor's website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 750 manufacturers. Mouser offers 23 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 600,000 customers in more than 220 countries/territories from its 750,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility south of Dallas, Texas.

