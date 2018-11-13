Activity for the first nine months of 2018: €123.2 million (+1.6% on a like-for-like basis)

Healthy momentum at international level

Prodware (Paris:ALPRO):

Revenue (unaudited) under IFRS

(in €m) 2018 2017 Change Change on a like-

for-like basis* 1s quarter 45.1 43.3 4.1% 2.5% 2nd quarter 45.0 43.9 2.4% 2.8% 3rd quarter 33.1 33.7 1.7% 1.2% 9 months 123.2 120.9 1.9% 1.6%

*Disposal of non-core business activities and acquisition of Nerea in 2017

In the third quarter of 2018, Prodware generated revenue of €33.1 million, compared with €33.7 million in the third quarter of 2017 a fall of 1.7%. On a like-for-like basis, quarterly activity was down 1.2%.

Over the first nine months of the year, SaaS mode sales increased by 19.4% to €20.7 million. The Publishing and Integration segments have remained relatively stable, generating €42.1 million and €60.3 million, respectively.

At international level, revenue was buoyed by healthy Spanish and German markets and grew by 20.8% to €68.4 million, as opposed to €56.6 million in the third quarter of 2017.

Outlook:

With regard to the transition of sales to SaaS, which has a direct impact on the volume of activity but does ensure recurring revenue, Prodware is continuing with its efforts to boost high value-added activities (Consultancy, Publishing, Managed services, etc.), and is using its expertise to deploy the Microsoft Dynamics 365 applications (which have been awarded the "Inner Circle" label for 2018/2019), via digital transformation solutions that the Group is able to implement for its clients.

Next publication:

Revenue for Q4 2018: Tuesday 19 February 2019 after close of trading.

About Prodware

Emboldened by three decades of solid experience and know-how in the field of IT innovation we have always thrived on delivering value and expertise to our customers worldwide. Whether enabling ambitious Cloud strategies, artificial intelligence driven decision-making tools or IoT applications, Prodware keeps paving the way to innovation.

Prodware has embraced technology advances and breakthroughs helping companies step into the future by building the business models of tomorrow across the manufacturing, retail distribution, professional services and finance verticals.

The Prodware group is a global company with regional offices in 15 countries with close to 1300 employees generating 168 M€ in annual revenue in 2017. Prodware SA is listed on Euronext Growth and is eligible for the FCPI investment fund and the PEA/PME share savings plan.

More information: www.prodware-group.com

EURONEXT GROWTH (ex ALTERNEXT)

ISIN FR0010313486 ALPRO FTSE 972 Services informatiques Prodware est éligible FCPI Entreprise responsable, Prodware est adhérent du Global Compact.

Contacts:

PRODWARE

Stéphane Conrard

Directeur financier

T: 0979 999 000

investisseurs@prodware.fr

or

PRESSE

Gilles Broquelet

CAP VALUE

T: 01 80 81 50 01

gbroquelet@capvalue.fr