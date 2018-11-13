SOLUTIONS 30: Extraordinary General Meeting

Press releaseNovember 13, 2018, 6:00 pm

Extraordinary General Meeting

Availability of preparatory documents

SOLUTIONS 30 SE (the Company), European leader in Solutions for New Technologies, informs its shareholders that an Extraordinary General Meeting will be held at the office of Léonie GRETHEN, notary of residence at 10, avenue Guillaume, L-1650 Luxembourg, on December 5th 2018 at 10:00 am (the EGM).

The EGM notice including the agenda was filed with the Luxembourg Register of commerce and companies, and published in the Recueil Electronique des Sociétés et Associations (RESA) as well as in the Lëtzebuerger Journal, Luxembourg on November 13th 2018. The procedures for participation and voting at this EGM are set out in this notice.

At this EGM, the Company will submit to the vote of its shareholders a new version of its Articles of Association, which has become of paramount importance to enable SOLUTIONS 30 SE to comply with the law of August 10th 2016 modernising the amended law of August 10th 1915 on commercial companies and to benefit from the evolutions contained therein. It will also include an English text version to better satisfy its international shareholder base.

To facilitate the understanding of the draft Articles of Association submitted to the vote of its shareholders and the proposed changes, the Company makes available on its website at http://www.solutions30.com/regulatory-information/?lang=en :

The draft Articles of Association submitted to the vote of the shareholders; and

An explanatory table of the proposed evolutions.

The documents and preparatory information relating to this EGM are available to shareholders and can be consulted on the Company's website at http://www.solutions30.com/regulatory-information/?lang=en



A copy of the documentation relating to this EGM is available at the Company's registered office and on its website at http://www.solutions30.com/regulatory-information/?lang=en . In addition, shareholders may obtain a free of charge copy of those documents at the Company's registered office or by sending a written request to investor.relations@solutions30.com .

For any further information, please:

visit the website: http:// www.solutions30.com (http://www.solutions30.com); or

(http://www.solutions30.com); or contact the Company by email at the following address: investor.relations@solutions30.com (mailto:Investors@solutions30.com)



About Solutions 30

The Solutions 30 Group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it's digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 10 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 6,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Spain. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 104,057,392 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on Euronext Growth

Contacts - Solutions 30

SOLUTIONS 30 EDIFICE COMMUNICATION Nezha Calligaro | CEO PA Samuel Beaupain | Media Relations +352 2 648 19 17 | nezha.calligaro@solutions30.com 06 88 48 48 02 | samuel@edifice-communication.com GENESTA FINANCE Hervé Guyot | Listing Sponsor Nathalie Boumendil | Investor Relations 01 45 63 68 60 | hguyot@genesta-finance.com (mailto:hguyot@genesta-finance.com)

06 85 82 41 95 | nathalie@edifice-communication.com

