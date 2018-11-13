Regulatory News:

Groupe SEB has announced today the acquisition of 750g International, digital media publisher and food services provider in Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Brazil, USA and United Kingdom.

It thereby confirms its ambition to accelerate the rollout of its brands in the area of digital cooking, leveraging the expertise of 750g International, with a focus on four key areas:

digital content delivery technologies;

a portfolio of 90,000 recipes published in 5 languages across 7 generating over 10 million visits a month 1

services, particularly the printing of cookbooks and content creation on global digital platforms;

a community of 10 million Facebook fans: 450,000 members and 5,000 bloggers.

This acquisition will allow to create synergies with the products, websites and apps developed by the Group. The objective is twofold: enrich our digital ecosystem and enhance the attractiveness of our brands internationally.

Commenting on this, Thierry de La Tour d'Artaise, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Groupe SEB, said: "With already 5 million members in our communities, we are pleased to accelerate our development in digital cooking and to beneficiate from 750g International's competences teams. Their expertise will enable us to further develop our innovative service offering to cooking enthusiasts

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 29 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling some 300 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and service to clients. With products being present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of approximately €6,5 billion in 2017 and had around 33,000 employees worldwide.

