Randgold Resources Ld: Randgold Resources Limited Announces Scheme Dividend Indicative Timetable

Not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2018 / As set out in the announcement dated 31 October 2018, in connection with the proposed recommended share-for-share merger (the "Merger") of Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick") and Randgold Resources Limited (NASDAQ: GOLD, LSE: RRS) ("Randgold"), Randgold Shareholders are expected to be paid an interim dividend for the 2018 financial year of USD 2.69 per Randgold Share subject to the approval of the Randgold Board. An updated indicative timetable, including details relating to such dividend, is set out below.

Capitalised terms in this announcement, unless otherwise defined, have the meaning given to them in the Scheme Document dated 4 October 2018 relating to the Merger.

ENQUIRIES

Randgold Chief Executive

Mark Bristow Financial Director

Graham Shuttleworth Investor & Media Relations

Kathy du Plessis

+44 20 7557 7738

randgold@dpapr.com CIBC (financial adviser to Randgold) Neil Johnson +44 20 7234 6000 Oliver Ward Barclays (financial adviser and corporate broker to Randgold) Paul Knight +1 (416) 863 8900 Nishant Amin +44 (0) 20 7623 2323 Andrew Tusa +44 (0) 20 7623 2323

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the announcement in full.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2391H_1-2018-11-13.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Randgold Resources Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/527920/Randgold-Resources-Limited-Announces-Scheme-Dividend-Indicative-Timetable