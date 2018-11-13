

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets ended Tuesday's session with modest gains. Traders were encouraged by reports of progress in the Brexit negotiations and the resumption of trade talks between the U.S. and China.



However, traders remained in a cautious mood ahead of today's deadline for the Italian government to submit a revised 2019 budget to the European Commission in line with EU rules.



The sharp drop in crude oil prices also weighed on investor sentiment, after U.S. President Donald Trump criticized OPEC for output cuts to prop up oil prices.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.67 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.97 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.66 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 1.30 percent and the CAC of France rose 0.85 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.01 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.35 percent.



In Frankfurt, Bayer shares fell 3.37 percent. The chemicals and pharmaceuticals giant confirmed its FY18 outlook after posting higher-than-expected earnings for the third quarter.



Uniper lost 2.76 percent. The energy generation and energy trading company slipped to a net loss in the first nine months of 2018, compared to net income of 683 million euros a year ago.



Aareal Bank sank 4.80 percent after its Q3 profit declined to 41 million euros from 47 million euros last year.



In London, Vodafone soared 7.79 percent. The telecommunications firm reassured on dividend and updated its FY19 outlook after organic earnings rose in the first half.



Melrose Industries climbed 7.40 percent. The industrial engineering firm said it is trading in line with the Board's expectations for 2018.



Premier Foods rose 0.39 percent after its first-half sales and operating profit topped forecasts.



Taylor Wimpey gained 0.61 percent. After a strong performance in the second half of 2018, the homebuilder warned it was seeing some signs of customer caution in the south east.



Telecom Italia Spa climbed 1.43 percent in Milan after ousting its CEO in a boardroom tussle.



German investor confidence improved in November, defying expectations for further weakness, survey data from the ZEW showed on Tuesday.



The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany rose to -24.1 from -24.7 in October, the Mannheim-based think tank said. Economists had forecast a score of -25.9. In September, the score was -10.6.



Germany's consumer price inflation in October was the highest in over a decade, final figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday. The consumer price index rose 2.5 percent year-on-year following a 2.3 percent increase in September.



France's non-farm employment grew at a faster rate in the third quarter than in the previous three months, preliminary estimates from the statistical office INSEE showed on Tuesday. Private payroll employment rose 0.2 percent from the second quarter, when it rose 0.1 percent. In terms of net job creation, the increase was 30,200 jobs versus 22,400 jobs in the previous three months.



Britain's unemployment increased during the three months to September, preliminary data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The UK unemployment rate rose slightly in the three months to September to 4.1 percent. In the past two months, the ILO jobless rate was steady at 4 percent, which was the lowest level since early 1975. Economists had forecast the rate to remain unchanged.



