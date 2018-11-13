Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2018) -CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) (the "Company") announces that further to its news release of October 30, 2018, it has received interest above the previously announced $500,000, and accordingly intends to increase its non-brokered private placement to $574,520 (1,795,375 Units), subject to TSXV approval. All other terms of the offering remain as set out in the Company's October 30, 2018 news release. The Company intends to close this offering immediately upon receipt of regulatory approval.

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 152,000 hectares (375,000 acres) in Canada's Athabasca Basin region - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the company's properties in the eastern Athabasca basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.

