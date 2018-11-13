ANGLE plc: Angle PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2018 / ANGLE plc (AIM: AGL; OTCQX: ANPCY)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
ANGLE plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
X
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
Jupiter Asset Management Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
Northern Trust Nominees Limited
Chase Nominees Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
9th November 2018
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
13th November 2018
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
13.99%
0%
13.99%
143,486,522
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
14.64%
0.00%
14.64%
112,507,353
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Ordinary Shares
N/A
20,080,840
N/A
13.99%
GB0034330679
SUBTOTAL 8. A
20,080,840
13.99%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
N/A
N/A
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
X
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Jupiter Fund Management Plc
Jupiter Fund Management Group Limited
Jupiter Asset Management Group Limited
Knightsbridge Asset Management Limited
Jupiter Investment Management Group Limited
Jupiter Asset Management Limited
13.99%
0%
13.99%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
N/A
The number and % of voting rights held
N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held
N/A
11. Additional informationxvi
Contact: Alex Robinson
Telephone Number: 0203 817 1763
Place of completion
London, UK
Date of completion
13th November 2018
