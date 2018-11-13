sprite-preloader
ANGLE plc: Angle PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2018 / ANGLE plc (AIM: AGL; OTCQX: ANPCY)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

ANGLE plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

X

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Jupiter Asset Management Limited

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

Northern Trust Nominees Limited

Chase Nominees Limited

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

9th November 2018

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

13th November 2018

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

13.99%

0%

13.99%

143,486,522

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

14.64%

0.00%

14.64%

112,507,353


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary Shares

N/A

20,080,840

N/A

13.99%

GB0034330679

SUBTOTAL 8. A

20,080,840

13.99%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

N/A

N/A

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Jupiter Fund Management Plc

Jupiter Fund Management Group Limited

Jupiter Asset Management Group Limited

Knightsbridge Asset Management Limited

Jupiter Investment Management Group Limited

Jupiter Asset Management Limited

13.99%

0%

13.99%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional informationxvi

Contact: Alex Robinson

Telephone Number: 0203 817 1763


Place of completion

London, UK

Date of completion

13th November 2018


