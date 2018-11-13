HollyWeed North Cannabis Inc.: Christopher Ore Named President, HollyWeed North Manufacturing & Extracts Inc.

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2018 / Renee Gagnon, Founder and CEO of HollyWeed North Cannabis Inc. today announced the appointment of Christopher Ore to President of HollyWeed Manufacturing and Extracts Inc.

Mr. Ore joined HollyWeed in August 2018 following an extensive career in clinical pharmaceutical research, managing a variety of GCP/GLP clinical / bioanalytical research facilities. As a co-founder of LAB Pharmacological (Montreal, QC) and PharmaResearch (Raleigh, NC) Chris combined his strong financial, business development and management skillset in building a consolidated organization with annual revenues in excess of $50 Million.

As a senior executive with both multi-national research organizations (Covance, Parexel, Biovail, AltaSciences) and small to mid-size entities (PharmaMedica, Lambda, CCD, PharmaKinetics) Chris brings strong operational experience governed by national and international regulatory requirements. Chris has managed over 1,500 early phase clinical trials on behalf of the world's largest innovator and generic pharmaceutical companies coupled with 22 on-site FDA audits.

In making the announcement, Renee Gagnon states: "Christopher brings vast experience and knowledge of pharmaceutical research and business to HollyWeed North and we look forward to continuing to build our products and business with him on board."

About HollyWeed North Cannabis Inc.

HollyWeed North is a private Canadian company incorporated in British Columbia, established in 2016, with operating subsidiaries specializing in the growth, manufacturing, licensing and production of cannabis and other pharma grade products. HollyWeed North's subsidiaries include HollyWeed Manufacturing and Extracts Inc., a federally dealers' licensed company incorporated in British Columbia specializing in cannabis extraction and product manufacturing; HollyWeed Grow Inc., a late stage federal ACMPR applicant, also a private company incorporated in British Columbia specializing in the growth of medical cannabis and cannabis products; HollyWeed Retail Inc., a retail strategies provider and supply chain management company incorporated in British Columbia; Hollyweed Bakery Inc., a developer and manufacturer of unique cannabis baked goods and edibles incorporated in British Columbia; and Terracube International Inc., a manufacturer and developer of proprietary scalable, sanitary grow facilities incorporated in British Columbia. HollyWeed North is currently restructuring its capital such that, upon execution of the Definitive Agreement, all the subsidiaries will be wholly-owned by HollyWeed North.

Contact: Deborah Radel at DRPR, deborah@drpr.us

SOURCE: HollyWeed North Cannabis Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/527924/Christopher-Ore-Named-President-HollyWeed-North-Manufacturing-Extracts-Inc