Interplay Entertainment Corp.: Interplay Introduces New Descent with Extra Bonus

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2018 / Interplay Entertainment Corp. (OTC PINK: IPLY) today announced pre-sales of the anticipated next installment of Six-Degrees-of-Freedom action space shooter Descent®.

Prepare for Descent!

Starting today for a limited time, purchasers who pre-order Descent (2019) through GOG.com also will receive the original Descent 3 game as a bonus.

In the far future of Descent, a resource-starved Earth looks to space for desperately needed water and minerals. Brave pilots, contracted to ruthless mega-corporations, mine deep into asteroids to extract valuable ores while battling raiders from rival mining companies, willing to seize the haul at any cost - their life and death triumphs and tragedies broadcast as gladiatorial entertainment to distract Earth's hungry masses.

Descent allows you to join the ranks of these elite combatants and pilot your way. Collect up to 20 different ships to fulfill multiple distinct roles and play-styles. Customize each ship by modifying its parts: noses, wings, skins, paint jobs, and tails. A robust tech tree system allows upgrades to weapons and defensive systems to give players versatile skills and enhanced power.

Interplay CEO Hervé Caen commented, "We are very enthusiastic about Descendent Studios' effort to breathe new life into Descent. Eric Peterson's previous work on space combat titles made him a logical choice to give this classic franchise a well-deserved makeover." Players can expect improved graphics and modernized game play to take advantage of current generation hardware.

Descent (2019) is developed by Descendent Studios using the Unreal 4 engine under the steady watch of Eric "Wingman" Peterson, the former President of Production for Star Citizen developer Cloud Imperium Games. Following a successful Kickstarter fundraising campaign, Descendent Studios teamed with publisher Little Orbit to expand the project to include a full 16 mission single-player campaign and additional exciting multiplayer modes.

"We are very excited to collaborate with Interplay and Descendent to help finish and expand what they started," says Matt Scott, CEO of Little Orbit.

Fans can take advantage of the GOG.com exclusive pre-order bonus here https://www.gog.com/game/descent_2019.

Descent will be released for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in February 2019.

About Interplay Entertainment Corp.

Founded in 1983, Interplay Entertainment is a developer, publisher and licensor of video game software headquartered in Southern California. The company has produced and licensed titles for many of the most popular interactive entertainment software platforms in the action/arcade, adventure/RPG and strategy/puzzle categories. Its portfolio of well-recognized Intellectual Properties includes Battle Chess, Clay Fighter, Dark Alliance, Descent, Earthworm Jim, Freespace, Giants, Messiah, MDK, Run Like Hell, and Sacrifice. Interplay also holds exclusive distribution rights to certain existing Redneck Rampage titles.

For more information please follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Interplay-432307050128194/.

About Little Orbit LLC

Little Orbit is a privately held, worldwide video game publisher formed in January 2010 with a focus on AAA entertainment products. The company works with popular creators to extend their vision into games through transmedia storytelling and engaging content for all gaming platforms. Founded by industry veterans and key development, sales and marketing personnel, Little Orbit is focused on three primary channels of distribution including traditional game retail, non-traditional retail channels, and digital download on gamersfirst.com and other networks. Follow Little Orbit on Twitter at @LittleOrbit, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/GamersFirst and visit http://www.gamersfirst.com for details on all of Little Orbit's titles.

About Descendent Studios, Inc.

Descendent is an independent game development studio based in Austin, TX. The studio's team includes several industry veterans who worked on titles such as Wing Commander, Star Wars: The Old Republic, Conquest Frontier Wars, Starlancer, Star Citizen, and Ultima Online.

