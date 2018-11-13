American Bio Medica Corporation: ABMC Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

KINDERHOOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2018 / American Bio Medica Corporation (OTC PINK: ABMC) today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018.
Chief Executive Officer Melissa A. Waterhouse stated, "Although sales declined in the third quarter of 2018 when compared to the third quarter of 2017, we are still expecting new relationships/contracts to positively impact sales going forward into 2019. One of these contracts was just signed in the fourth quarter of 2018. In addition, we are also hopeful that sales in the near future will be positively impacted by our ability to sell oral fluid drug tests in more market segments and by new contract manufacturing accounts." Waterhouse concluded, "Any sales increases will continue to be accompanied by reasonable operational and manufacturing expenses."
Financial Highlights
- Net sales in the third quarter of 2018 were $878,000, compared to $1,354,000 in the third quarter 2018, a decrease of 35.2%. Net sales in the nine months ended September 30, 2018 were $2,988,000, compared to $3,975,000 in the nine months ended September 30, 2017, a decrease of 24.8%.
- Operating loss was $132,000 in the third quarter of 2018, compared to an operating income of 5,000 in the third quarter of 2017. Operating loss was $413,000 in the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to an operating loss of $83,000 in the nine months ended September 30, 2017.
- Net loss was $202,000 in the third quarter of 2018, compared to net loss of $49,000 in the third quarter of 2017. Net loss was $615,000 in the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to net loss of $252,000 in the nine months ended September 30, 2017.
For more information on ABMC or its drug testing products, please visit www.abmc.com.
About American Bio Medica Corporation
American Bio Medica Corporation manufactures and markets accurate, cost-effective immunoassay test kits, primarily point of collection tests for drugs of abuse. The Company and its worldwide distribution network target the workplace, government, corrections, clinical and educational markets. ABMC's Rapid Drug Screen®, Rapid ONE®, RDS® InCup®, Rapid TOX® and Rapid TOX Cup® II test for the presence or absence of drugs of abuse in urine, while OralStat® tests for the presence or absence of drugs of abuse in oral fluids. ABMC's Rapid Reader® is a compact, portable device that, when connected to any computer, interprets the results of an ABMC drug screen, and sends the results to a data management system, enabling the test administrator to easily manage their drug testing program.
This release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, and such differences could be material. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the following: continued acceptance of our products, increased levels of competition in our industry, acceptance of new products, product development, compliance with regulatory requirements, including but not limited to our ability to obtain marketing clearance on our products for our intended markets, intellectual property rights, our dependence on key personnel, third party sales and suppliers, trading in our common shares may be subject to "penny stock" rules, our history of recurring net losses and our ability to continue as a going concern. There can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in addressing such risks and uncertainties and the Company assumes no duty to update any forward-looking statements based upon actual results. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties that could affect operating results and the market price of the Company's common shares.
AMERICAN BIO MEDICA CORPORATION
Condensed Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
|For the three
|For the three
|For the nine
|For the nine
|months ended
|months ended
|months ended
|months ended
|September 30, 2018
|September 30, 2017
|September 30, 2018
|September 30, 2017
Net sales
|$
|878,000
|$
|1,354,000
|$
|2,988,000
|$
|3,975,000
Cost of goods sold
|514,000
|788,000
|1,815,000
|2,279,000
Gross profit
|364,000
|566,000
|1,173,000
|1,696,000
Operating expenses:
Research and development
|20,000
|26,000
|64,000
|94,000
Selling and marketing
|125,000
|159,000
|435,000
|531,000
General and administrative
|351,000
|376,000
|1,087,000
|1,154,000
Total operating expenses
|496,000
|561,000
|1,586,000
|1,779,000
Operating (loss) / income
|(132,000
|)
|5,000
|(413,000
|)
|(83,000
|)
Other (expense)/ income
|(70,000
|)
|(56,000
|)
|(200,000
|)
|(170,000
|)
Net loss before tax
|(202,000
|)
|(51,000
|)
|(613,000
|)
|(253,000
|)
Income tax expense
|0
|2,000
|(2,000
|)
|1,000
Net loss
|$
|(202,000
|)
|$
|(49,000
|)
|$
|(615,000
|)
|$
|(252,000
|)
Basic & diluted loss per common share
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|30,241,313
|29,297,333
|30,001,598
|29,129,168
American Bio Medica Corporation
Condensed Balance Sheets
|September 30,
|December 31,
2018
(unaudited)
|2017
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|59,000
|$
|36,000
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $55,000 at September 30, 2018 and $52,000 at December 31, 2017
|546,000
|348,000
Inventory, net of allowance of $514,000 at September 30, 2018 and $500,000 at December 31, 2017
|1,250,000
|1,473,000
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|71,000
|97,000
Total current assets
|1,926,000
|1,954,000
Property, plant and equipment, net
|736,000
|792,000
Patents, net
|125,000
|109,000
Other assets
|21,000
|21,000
Deferred finance costs - line of credit, net
|0
|15,000
Total assets
|$
|2,808,000
|$
|2,891,000
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
|$
|459,000
|$
|374,000
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|425,000
|311,000
Wages payable
|259,000
|259,000
Line of credit
|595,000
|446,000
Current portion of long-term debt
|237,000
|87,000
Total current liabilities
|1,975,000
|1,477,000
Other liabilities/debt
|10,000
|19,000
Long-term debt, net of current portion and deferred finance costs
|761,000
|772,000
Total liabilities
|2,746,000
|2,268,000
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
|302,000
|298,000
Additional paid-in capital
|21,220,000
|21,170,000
Accumulated deficit
|(21,460,000
|)
|(20,845,000
|)
Total stockholders' equity
|72,000
|623,000
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,808,000
|$
|2,891,000
Contacts:
Melissa A. Waterhouse
Chief Executive Officer
(800) 227-1243, Ext 107
SOURCE: American Bio Medica Corporation
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/527916/ABMC-Reports-Third-Quarter-2018-Results