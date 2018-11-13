American Bio Medica Corporation: ABMC Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

KINDERHOOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2018 / American Bio Medica Corporation (OTC PINK: ABMC) today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Chief Executive Officer Melissa A. Waterhouse stated, "Although sales declined in the third quarter of 2018 when compared to the third quarter of 2017, we are still expecting new relationships/contracts to positively impact sales going forward into 2019. One of these contracts was just signed in the fourth quarter of 2018. In addition, we are also hopeful that sales in the near future will be positively impacted by our ability to sell oral fluid drug tests in more market segments and by new contract manufacturing accounts." Waterhouse concluded, "Any sales increases will continue to be accompanied by reasonable operational and manufacturing expenses."

Financial Highlights

Net sales in the third quarter of 2018 were $878,000, compared to $1,354,000 in the third quarter 2018, a decrease of 35.2%. Net sales in the nine months ended September 30, 2018 were $2,988,000, compared to $3,975,000 in the nine months ended September 30, 2017, a decrease of 24.8%.

Operating loss was $132,000 in the third quarter of 2018, compared to an operating income of 5,000 in the third quarter of 2017. Operating loss was $413,000 in the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to an operating loss of $83,000 in the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Net loss was $202,000 in the third quarter of 2018, compared to net loss of $49,000 in the third quarter of 2017. Net loss was $615,000 in the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to net loss of $252,000 in the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

About American Bio Medica Corporation

American Bio Medica Corporation manufactures and markets accurate, cost-effective immunoassay test kits, primarily point of collection tests for drugs of abuse. The Company and its worldwide distribution network target the workplace, government, corrections, clinical and educational markets. ABMC's Rapid Drug Screen®, Rapid ONE®, RDS® InCup®, Rapid TOX® and Rapid TOX Cup® II test for the presence or absence of drugs of abuse in urine, while OralStat® tests for the presence or absence of drugs of abuse in oral fluids. ABMC's Rapid Reader® is a compact, portable device that, when connected to any computer, interprets the results of an ABMC drug screen, and sends the results to a data management system, enabling the test administrator to easily manage their drug testing program.

This release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, and such differences could be material. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the following: continued acceptance of our products, increased levels of competition in our industry, acceptance of new products, product development, compliance with regulatory requirements, including but not limited to our ability to obtain marketing clearance on our products for our intended markets, intellectual property rights, our dependence on key personnel, third party sales and suppliers, trading in our common shares may be subject to "penny stock" rules, our history of recurring net losses and our ability to continue as a going concern. There can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in addressing such risks and uncertainties and the Company assumes no duty to update any forward-looking statements based upon actual results. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties that could affect operating results and the market price of the Company's common shares.

AMERICAN BIO MEDICA CORPORATION

Condensed Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

For the three For the three For the nine For the nine months ended months ended months ended months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Net sales $ 878,000 $ 1,354,000 $ 2,988,000 $ 3,975,000 Cost of goods sold 514,000 788,000 1,815,000 2,279,000 Gross profit 364,000 566,000 1,173,000 1,696,000 Operating expenses: Research and development 20,000 26,000 64,000 94,000 Selling and marketing 125,000 159,000 435,000 531,000 General and administrative 351,000 376,000 1,087,000 1,154,000 Total operating expenses 496,000 561,000 1,586,000 1,779,000 Operating (loss) / income (132,000 ) 5,000 (413,000 ) (83,000 ) Other (expense)/ income (70,000 ) (56,000 ) (200,000 ) (170,000 ) Net loss before tax (202,000 ) (51,000 ) (613,000 ) (253,000 ) Income tax expense 0 2,000 (2,000 ) 1,000 Net loss $ (202,000 ) $ (49,000 ) $ (615,000 ) $ (252,000 ) Basic & diluted loss per common share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 30,241,313 29,297,333 30,001,598 29,129,168

American Bio Medica Corporation

Condensed Balance Sheets

September 30, December 31, 2018 (unaudited) 2017 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,000 $ 36,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $55,000 at September 30, 2018 and $52,000 at December 31, 2017 546,000 348,000 Inventory, net of allowance of $514,000 at September 30, 2018 and $500,000 at December 31, 2017 1,250,000 1,473,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 71,000 97,000 Total current assets 1,926,000 1,954,000 Property, plant and equipment, net 736,000 792,000 Patents, net 125,000 109,000 Other assets 21,000 21,000 Deferred finance costs - line of credit, net 0 15,000 Total assets $ 2,808,000 $ 2,891,000 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 459,000 $ 374,000 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 425,000 311,000 Wages payable 259,000 259,000 Line of credit 595,000 446,000 Current portion of long-term debt 237,000 87,000 Total current liabilities 1,975,000 1,477,000 Other liabilities/debt 10,000 19,000 Long-term debt, net of current portion and deferred finance costs 761,000 772,000 Total liabilities 2,746,000 2,268,000 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 302,000 298,000 Additional paid-in capital 21,220,000 21,170,000 Accumulated deficit (21,460,000 ) (20,845,000 ) Total stockholders' equity 72,000 623,000 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,808,000 $ 2,891,000

