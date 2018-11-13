Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2018) - Richard Penn, President & CEO of Black Tusk Resources speaks about their high-grade gold deposit in B.C.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/black-tusk-resources-ceo-clip-90sec/

Black Tusk Resources is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Nov. 17 - Nov. 18, 2018, throughout the day and evenings.

Black Tusk Resources Inc. (CSE: TUSK)

www.blacktuskresources.com

