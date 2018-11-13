

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is turning in a mixed performance against its major rivals Tuesday afternoon. The lack of U.S. economic data is keeping some investors on the sidelines, while tomorrow's speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has traders in a cautious mood. Traders will be listening for additional clues about the outlook for interest rates.



The Italian government is rapidly approaching today's deadline to submit a revised 2019 budget to the European Commission in line with EU rules.



The dollar has fallen to around $1.1260 against the Euro Tuesday afternoon, from an early high of $1.1221.



German investor confidence improved in November, defying expectations for further weakness, survey data from the ZEW showed on Tuesday.



The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany rose to -24.1 from -24.7 in October, the Mannheim-based think tank said. Economists had forecast a score of -25.9. In September, the score was -10.6.



Germany's consumer price inflation in October was the highest in over a decade, final figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday. The consumer price index rose 2.5 percent year-on-year following a 2.3 percent increase in September.



France's non-farm employment grew at a faster rate in the third quarter than in the previous three months, preliminary estimates from the statistical office INSEE showed on Tuesday. Private payroll employment rose 0.2 percent from the second quarter, when it rose 0.1 percent. In terms of net job creation, the increase was 30,200 jobs versus 22,400 jobs in the previous three months.



Brexit talks in Brussels concluded with 'optimism on both sides' but no final deal has been reached amid split over the issue of the Irish border.



In a speech on Monday, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May remarked that talks were at the 'endgame.'



The buck has dropped to around $1.2950 against the pound sterling this afternoon, from a high of $1.2851 this morning.



Britain's unemployment increased during the three months to September, preliminary data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The UK unemployment rate rose slightly in the three months to September to 4.1 percent. In the past two months, the ILO jobless rate was steady at 4 percent, which was the lowest level since early 1975. Economists had forecast the rate to remain unchanged.



The greenback rose to an early high of Y114.146 against the Japanese Yen Tuesday, but has since retreated to around Y113.850.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX