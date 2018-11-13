Alchemist Mining Inc.: Alchemist Mining Announces Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2018 / ALCHEMIST MINING INC. (CSE: AMS) ("Alchemist" or the "Company") announces that in preparation for its change of business, the option agreement dated March 3, 2017 whereby the Company could acquire up to 100% interest in the Aubaine Gold Property, has been terminated.

"These are exciting times for Alchemist as we solidify our plan to transition from mining into the technology sector," stated CEO, David Gdanski.

The Company further announces that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement pursuant to which the Company has agreed to issue 181,800 common shares (each, a "Share"), at a deemed price of $0.055 per Share, to settle indebtedness of $9,999 (the "Transaction"). All securities issued in this Transaction are subject to a statutory four-month and one-day hold period.

For further info on the Company, please email dgdanski@alchemistmining.com.

On Behalf of the Board

Dave Gdanski, CEO

Alchemist Mining Inc.

(778) 903-7325

