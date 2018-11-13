Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2018) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that Dr. Keith Barron will provide an overview and progress update on the Company's Lost Cities - Cutucu Project in Ecuador to audiences in New York and London as follows:

The Astrologer's Fund ("AFund") Investor Symposium in New York on Thursday, November 15th, 2018. The AFund Investor Symposium will be held between 11:00am - 2:00pm ET at the Princeton Club of New York, 15 West 43rd Street, New York, NY.

Mines and Money London, UK, where he will be speaking at two sessions:

Monday, November 26 th , at 2:30pm GMT during the Latin America Showcase; and

, at 2:30pm GMT during the Latin America Showcase; and Thursday, November 29th, at 4:50pm GMT in the Spotlight Theatre.

Aurania's booth number at Mines and Money London is C3. Mines and Money London will run from November 26-29th at the Business Design Centre, 52 Upper Street, Islington, London. For more information on these events, please visit Aurania's website by clicking the link below: http://www.aurania.com/events/list/.

About Aurania

Aurania is a junior exploration mining company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedar.com, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

