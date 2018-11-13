

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the holiday on Monday, treasuries showed a notable move to the upside during the trading session on Tuesday.



Bond prices moved higher early in the session and remained firmly positive throughout the trading day. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 4.4 basis point to 3.145 percent.



The strength among treasuries came as traders look to safe haven of bonds along lingering concerns about the global economic outlook.



Traders largely shrugged off a report from the Wall Street Journal indicating high-level U.S.-China trade talks have resumed ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month.



The Journal said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He spoke by telephone on Friday about a deal that would ease trade tension.



Traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the release of closely watched reports on consumer price inflation, retail sales and industrial production in the coming days.



Looking ahead to Wednesday, traders are likely to keep a close eye on the Labor Department's report on consumer prices in the month of October.



Consumer prices are expected to rise by 0.3 percent in October after inching up by 0.1 percent in September. Core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, are expected to edge up by 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX