

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures plunged sharply on Tuesday, extending fall to a 12th straight session, as rising output and likely fall in demand for oil due to weak outlook for global economic growth weighed on the commodity.



Today's tumble saw the U.S. benchmark West Texas International crude futures hitting $55.63 barrel, the lowest level in over eleven months, and oil's twelve-session losing streak is the longest in about 34 years.



According to a report released by the Energy Information Administration today, crude oil production is expected to increase by 113,000 barrels a day in December to 7.9444 million barrels a day.



The report says that output from the Permian Basin is expected to record the largest climb among big shale producers, rising by 63,000 barrels a day next month, compared to the current month.



U.S. crude stockpiles rose for seven successive weeks, data from EIA had showed last week. The next report on U.S. crude inventory from EIA is due on Wednesday. The American Petroleum Institute is scheduled to come out with its weekly oil report later today.



Crude oil futures for December ended down $4.24, or 7.1%, at $55.69 a barrel, the lowest closing level in almost a year.



On Monday, crude oil futures ended down $0.26, or 0.4%, at $59.93 a barrel.



On Sunday, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih told reporters at the meeting in Abu Dhabi that the kingdom, the world's largest oil exporter, plans to reducer oil exports by 500,000 barrels per day in December.



The Joint OPEC-non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee reportedly debated over whether it would be necessary to reduce output by one million barrels a day next year to prevent a market glut, but there was no consensus as yet among oil producers about cutting production.



Meanwhile, the U.S. President Donald Trump has urged OPEC and Saudi Arabia to maintain their current policy of gradually increasing output, which helps to cap oil prices.



