Workiva (NYSE:WK), a leader in data collaboration, reporting and compliance solutions, today announces that it is the runner-up winner in the Data Integrity and Control solution category in the Chartis Research 2019 RiskTech100 Report. Chartis names only two winners per category, and Workiva is placed second to Oracle. The Chartis report is the most comprehensive independent study of the world's major players in risk and compliance technology.

"Risk data is complex and distributed throughout several departments and in different systems within the same organization," said Marty Vanderploeg, CEO of Workiva. "With our Wdesk platform, users are able to collaborate and link all of their risk data in a secured cloud-based environment."

"Wdesk helps our customers eliminate data errors by ensuring quality and control throughout their entire financial reporting and analysis process - from initial discovery to final reports," added Vanderploeg.

"Focusing on Data Integrity and Control (DI&C) solutions is now essential for financial institutions," said Rob Stubbs, Head of Research at Chartis. "As the DI&C environment continues to evolve rapidly, those financial institutions exhibiting best practice will adopt a holistic approach to DI&C."

The Chartis Research RiskTech100 Report is available here.

About Workiva

Workiva delivers Wdesk, a leading enterprise cloud platform for data collaboration, reporting and compliance that is used by thousands of organizations worldwide, including over 75 percent of the Fortune 500. Companies of all sizes, state and local governments and educational institutions use Wdesk to help mitigate risk, improve productivity and gain confidence in their data-driven decisions. For more information about Workiva (NYSE:WK), visit workiva.com.

Claim not confirmed by FORTUNE or TIME INC. FORTUNE and FORTUNE 500 are registered trademarks of Time Inc. and are used under license. FORTUNE and Time Inc. are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Workiva Inc.

About Chartis Research

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and WatersTechnology. Chartis' goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology.

RiskTech Quadrant, RiskTech100 and FinTech Quadrant are registered trademarks of Infopro Digital Services Limited.

http://www.chartis-research.com

