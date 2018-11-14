NCS aligns with broadcast industry requirements for bandwidth-efficient TICO-based IP production in 4K 8K at interBEE 2018

Makuhari Messe, interBEE 2018: Tokyo-based broadcast equipment manufacturer Nippon Control System Corporation (NCS) has joined the TICO Alliance as new member.

"Over the past years, we've closely followed the evolution of 8K technology, the SDI to IP transition and the TICO alliance with great interest," said Mr. Yosuke Iino, section manager of the digital system technology section at NCS. "Our new NCS Waveform Monitor supports 8K over a single 12G-SDI TICO signal. Creating a cost-effective, bandwidth-efficient and high-quality live production workflow using COTS equipment is becoming a reality, even with 8K using the TICO technology."

With the upcoming ISO standardization of TICO as JPEG-XS, the Alliance is growing in line with the broadcast industry's transition. TICO Alliance announced that it will be displaying 4K 8K demos on their booth at interBEE 2018 (4409 Hall 4), November 14th to 16th, Makuhari Messe, Japan.

TICO technology, currently specified as SMPTE RDD35 under standardization as JPEG-XS, is in line with the ongoing work on SMPTE ST2110 part 22, defining the transport of compressed video over professional media networks to create bandwidth efficient workflows. Today, all the members are able to serve lossless quality and will be able to even bring further compression efficiency in the future still with only a few microseconds of latency.

Industry-leading vendors and broadcasters will gather at the TICO Alliance booth and at the IP Pavilion booth at interBEE 2018 to feature equipment displays and product demonstrations that emphasize TICO's benefits in SDI, SMPTE ST2022-6 or ST2110 IP workflows and discuss the ongoing TICO standardization as JPEG-XS. "It is exciting to see that several HD, 4K, 8K streams can be carried together under 10GbE," says Jean-Baptiste Lorent, community chairman.

The Alliance welcomes NCS to its growing list of 46+ members. Many members will be on-site at interBEE to discuss their TICO implementation and the technology's benefits with visitors.

About TICO Alliance

The Alliance is an open coalition of companies united to set the bar for next generation UHDTV infrastructure by establishing TICO compression in the new IP-based Live ecosystem. The group enables the industry to seamlessly update existing SDI-based workflows to bandwidth-efficient workflows in HD, 4K, 8K. More on www.tico-alliance.org

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181113005901/en/

Contacts:

TICO Alliance

Raiffa Lanove, +3210238470