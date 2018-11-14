Activate Releases Fifth Annual Key Insights for Future of Tech & Media in 2019

Disruptive Trends Reshape the Year Ahead

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Activate , a leading strategy and technology consulting firm for media, technology, entertainment and information businesses, today released the Activate Tech and Media Outlook 2019 - a comprehensive annual report on the state of the internet, tech, media and entertainment industries. The report, delivered during the Wall Street Journal D Live Conference by Activate CEO,Michael Wolf, is available on SlideShare and www.activate.com .

In the fifth annual report, Activate focuses on topics such as the privacy impact of AI-enabled cameras, internet addiction, the exponential pace of cord cutting, the consolidation of the video game industry, and more. The report is based on groundbreaking proprietary research.

The results prove the following trends throughout the industry, including:

The Internet Timeclock showcases shifts in online attention spans over the past four years and delves into internet addiction

Why the video game industry is converging to a single platform as mobile gaming is poised to hit $100B

Surveillance Society: The impact AI-aided Smart Cameras will have on governments and society as facial tagging and expression recognition are added to cars, drones, smart cities, smart homes and social networks

Why cord-cutting is occurring exponentially faster than originally predicted four years ago and how an era of subscription fatigue will see many niche streaming services fail

When e-commerce will surpass physical retail and why the grocery wars reset the dawn of the e-commerce battle

New, lucrative opportunities for online betting as a vast ecosystem grows to support it

Why US messaging companies won't monetize the way Asian giants have

"Now in our sixth year, we decided to not only focus this Outlook on the year ahead but also to take a look back at previous predictions and how they shaped the latest and greatest trends, including the boom in AI, betting and gaming," said Michael J. Wolf, Activate CEO and Co-Founder. "The forecasts shared today will profoundly impact the tech and media industry as we approach 2019 and beyond."

