

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product was down a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2018, the Cabinet Office said in Wednesday's preliminary report.



That was in line with expectations following the 0.7 percent gain in the previous three months.



On an annualized basis, GDP tumbled 1.2 percent on year - missing forecasts for a fall of 1.0 percent following the 3.0 percent jump in the three months prior.



Nominal GDP fell 0.3 percent on quarter, matching forecasts following the 0.7 percent increase in Q2.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX