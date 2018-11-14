Yardi Receives Retail Technology Award from ICSC & MECSC

DUBAI, UAE, November 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Real estate softwareinnovator is recognised withBest New Technologyin Retail award at 2018 ICSC RECon Middle East & North Africa

Global real estate technology provider Yardi was honoured to accept the Best New Technology in Retail Silver Award at the recent RECon Middle East & North Africa (RECon MENA) Gala Dinner & Awards.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg )



Organised by the Middle East Council of Shopping Centres (MECSC), the MENA Shopping Centre Awards are a major industry accolade recognising the Middle East & North Africa region's most innovative shopping centres and retailers for outstanding achievement in retail, retail store design, and retail marketing, design and development. The awards ceremony took place on 31 October 2018 at the Ritz Carlton, Dubai and celebrated one of the fastest growing industries in the UAE.

"We are honoured to receive this recognition from ICSC Middle East and North Africa. Yardi has a proven track record of success in retail real estate in the region, through state-of-the-art solutions that represent the best use of technology and innovation for retail property managers and investors," stated Said Haider, Yardi regional sales director for Middle East.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.com/ae.

About RECon Middle East & North Africa

Jointly organised by the Middle East Council of Shopping Centres (MECSC) and the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC), RECon Middle East & North Africa brings together shopping centre industry professionals, retailers, management and consulting companies, architects and design companies, entertainment and leisure companies and product and service providers under one roof for three days of networking, deal-making and exploring new business opportunities. To learn more, visit reconmena.com.