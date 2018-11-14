

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has ticked higher in consecutive trading days, gathering more than 55 points or 2.1 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,655-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed and flat thanks to ongoing concerns over the outlook for interest rates and a plunge in crude oil prices. The European markets were slightly higher and the U.S. bourse were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets should split the difference.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the financial shares and property stocks were capped by weakness from the resource stocks.



For the day, the index jumped 24.36 points or 0.93 percent to finish at 2,654.88 after trading between 2,597.35 and 2,666.49. The Shenzhen Composite Index spiked 22.18 points or 1.63 percent to end at 1,383.92.



Among the actives, Bank of China collected 0.28 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China added 0.37 percent, China Merchants Bank was up 0.07 percent, China Life Insurance climbed 1.09 percent, Ping An Insurance perked 0.54 percent, PetroChina shed 0.74 percent, China Shenhua Energy dropped 0.90 percent, Gemdale jumped 1.17 percent, Poly Developments advanced 0.97 percent, China Vanke gained 0.25 percent, CITIC Securities spiked 1.52 percent, Jiangxi Copper was up 0.74 percent, Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) gathered 1.87 percent, Anhui Conch Cement dipped 0.21 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) and China Construction Bank were unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks turned in a lackluster performance on Tuesday. Bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed.



The Dow shed 100.69 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 25,286.49, while the NASDAQ added 0.01 point to 7,200.88 and the S&P 500 fell 4.04 points or 0.15 percent to end at 2,722.18.



The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders continued to express uncertainty about the global economic outlook and the impact of an anticipated increase in interest rates.



Initial strength came after reports that high-level U.S.-China trade talks have resumed ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month.



Crude oil futures plunged sharply on Tuesday, extending fall to a 12th straight session as rising output and falling demand weighed. Crude oil futures for December ended down $4.24 or 7.1 percent at $55.69 a barrel, the lowest closing level in almost a year.



Closer to home, China will release October figures for retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment later today. Retail sales are expected to hold steady at 9.2 percent on year, while output is called unchanged at 5.8 percent. FAI is tipped to gain an annual 5.5 percent, up from 5.4 percent in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX