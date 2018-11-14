Coquitlam, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2018) - Captiva Verde Land Corp (CSE: PWR) ("Captiva"), is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced private placement for 2 million units at $0.14 per unit for gross proceeds of $280,000 (see November 7, 2018 news release). Each unit comprises one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant with a whole warrant exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.25 for a period of one year from the date of closing. The funds are for general corporate purposes.

The securities issued in the private placement are subject to a hold period expiring on March 14, 2019.

About Captiva

Captiva Verde Land Corp is a sustainable real estate company that invests in assets that contain green residential communities, disruptive manufacturing facilities, organic food production and Cannabis operations. Captiva is listed as a Life Sciences company on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PWR.

