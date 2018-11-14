

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in China was up 5.9 percent on year in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.



That exceeded expectation for 5.8 percent, which would have been unchanged from the September reading.



The bureau also said that retail sales climbed 8.6 percent on year - missing forecasts for a gain of 9.2 percent, which again would have been unchanged from the previous month.



Fixed asset investment advanced an annual 5.7 percent, surpassing forecasts for 5.5 percent and up from 5.4 percent a month prior.



