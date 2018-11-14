

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is rebounding on Wednesday from the previous session's sharp losses despite the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street and a stronger yen. Investors also shrugged off downbeat Japanese GDP data.



Optimism over the resumption of high-level U.S.-China trade talks as well as news that the UK and the European Union have agreed on a draft Brexit divorce deal boosted sentiment.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 64.30 points or 0.29 percent to 21,874.82, after touching a high of 21,990.41 in early trades. Japanese shares tumbled on Tuesday, dragged down by technology stocks.



Tech stocks rebounded after the sharp losses in the previous session. TDK Corp. and Advantest are gaining almost 3 percent each, while Tokyo Electron and Alps Electric are advancing more than 1 percent each.



Among the major exporters, Panasonic is edging up less than 0.1 percent, Canon is adding 0.4 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is rising more than 1 percent, while Sony is losing almost 1 percent.



SoftBank's shares are rising more than 3 percent following news that the company has invested another $3 billion in co-working office company WeWork.



Automaker Honda is advancing more than 1 percent and Toyota is gaining almost 6 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are adding more than 1 percent each.



In the oil space, Inpex is declining almost 2 percent and Japan Petroleum is losing more than 3 percent after crude oil prices plunged to a one-year low overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Tokyo Electric Power is gaining almost 5 percent, Sumco Corp. is rising more than 4 percent and Furukawa Electic is higher by almost 4 percent.



On the flip side, Ebara Corp., Chiyoda Corp. and Credit Saison are all losing more than 6 percent each.



In economic news, the Cabinet Office said in Wednesday's preliminary report that Japan's gross domestic product slipped a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2018. That was in line with expectations following the 0.7 percent gain in the previous three months.



On an annualized seasonally adjusted basis, GDP tumbled 1.2 percent on year - missing forecasts for a fall of 1.0 percent following the 3.0 percent jump in the three months prior.



Japan will also release September figures for its tertiary industry index and final September numbers for industrial production today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 113 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Tuesday in lackluster trading as traders largely shrugged off a report from the Wall Street Journal indicating high-level U.S.-China trade talks have resumed ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month. Traders also seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of closely-watched reports on consumer price inflation, retail sales and industrial production in the coming days.



While the tech-heavy Nasdaq inched up 0.01 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 7,200.88, the S&P 500 dipped 4.04 points or 0.2 percent to 2,722.18 and the Dow fell 100.69 points or 0.4 percent to 25,286.49.



Meanwhile, European stocks moved mostly higher on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just above the unchanged line, the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.9 percent and the German DAX Index jump by 1.3 percent.



Crude oil prices fell for a twelfth consecutive session on Tuesday in its longest losing streak on record after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted against production cuts. WTI crude for December delivery plummeted $4.24 or 7.1 percent to a one-year closing low of $55.69 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



