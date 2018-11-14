

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United States Steel Corp. (X) announced the ratification of new successor four-year collective bargaining agreements by the United Steelworkers (USW). These agreements will cover about 14,000 USW-represented employees at all of the company's domestic flat-rolled and iron ore mining facilities as well as tubular operations in Fairfield, Ala., Lorain, Ohio, and Lone Star, Texas.



'We believe these four-year agreements are fair and in the best long-term interest of all of our stakeholders. We are pleased to have reached this agreement with our USW represented employees,' said David Burritt, President and Chief Executive Officer of U. S. Steel.



The new agreements are retroactive to Sept. 1, 2018 and will continue through Sept. 1, 2022.



