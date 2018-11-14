

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Wednesday as the overnight plunge in crude oil prices and worries about global economic growth dampened investor sentiment. The resumption of high-level trade talks between the U.S. and China as well as news that UK and the European Union have agreed on a draft Brexit divorce deal failed to boost investor sentiment.



The Australian market is extending losses from the previous session following the lackluster cues overnight from Wall Street and the plunge in crude oil prices.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 34.30 points or 0.59 percent to 5,799.90, just off a low of 5,799.20. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 34.50 points or 0.58 percent to 5,888.10. Australian stocks fell sharply on Tuesday, with selling seen across the board.



Oil stocks are notably lower after crude oil prices plunged to a one-year low overnight. Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum are losing almost 3 percent each, while Santos is lower by more than 1 percent.



In the mining space, Rio Tinto is losing more than 1 percent, while Fortescue Metals and BHP are declining almost 1 percent each.



Gold miners are also losing after gold prices extended losses overnight. Evolution Mining is declining more than 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is down 0.3 percent.



Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are down in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.7 percent, while National Australia Bank is declining more than 1 percent.



Commonwealth Bank said it will get 65 percent of its energy from renewables starting in January, after signing a 12-year purchasing agreement with Sapphire Wind Farm in New South Wales.



DuluxGroup reported a 5 percent increase in full-year profit on a 3 percent increase in revenues. The paint and homeware company's shares are advancing 0.7 percent.



Seven West Media said it expects to grab a record share of the television ad market over the coming year and reiterated its outlook for fiscal 2019 issued in August. The company's shares are rising almost 3 percent.



On the economic front, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that wage prices in Australia were up a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2018. That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the three months prior.



Australia will also see November figures for the consumer confidence index from Westpac today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. The local currency was quoted at $0.7231, up from $0.7216 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market drifted lower after opening higher, as the overnight plunge in crude oil prices and downbeat Japanese GDP data dampened sentiment.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 26.35 points or 0.12 percent to 21,784.17, after rising to a high of 21,990.41 in early trades. Japanese shares tumbled on Tuesday, dragged down by technology stocks.



Tech stocks rebounded after the sharp losses in the previous session. TDK Corp. and Advantest are gaining almost 3 percent each, while Tokyo Electron and Alps Electric are advancing more than 1 percent each.



Among the major exporters, Panasonic is edging up less than 0.1 percent, Canon is adding 0.4 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is rising more than 1 percent, while Sony is losing almost 1 percent.



SoftBank's shares are rising more than 3 percent following news that the company has invested another $3 billion in co-working office company WeWork.



Automaker Honda is advancing more than 1 percent and Toyota is gaining almost 6 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are adding more than 1 percent each.



In the oil space, Inpex is declining almost 2 percent and Japan Petroleum is losing more than 3 percent after crude oil prices plunged to a one-year low overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Tokyo Electric Power is gaining almost 5 percent, Sumco Corp. is rising more than 4 percent and Furukawa Electic is higher by almost 4 percent.



On the flip side, Ebara Corp., Chiyoda Corp. and Credit Saison are all losing more than 6 percent each.



In economic news, the Cabinet Office said in Wednesday's preliminary report that Japan's gross domestic product slipped a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2018. That was in line with expectations following the 0.7 percent gain in the previous three months.



On an annualized seasonally adjusted basis, GDP tumbled 1.2 percent on year - missing forecasts for a fall of 1.0 percent following the 3.0 percent jump in the three months prior.



Japan will also release September figures for its tertiary industry index and final September numbers for industrial production today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 113 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, Singapore, South Korea, New Zealand, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan are also lower, while Indonesia is modestly higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Tuesday in lackluster trading as traders largely shrugged off a report from the Wall Street Journal indicating high-level U.S.-China trade talks have resumed ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month. Traders also seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of closely-watched reports on consumer price inflation, retail sales and industrial production in the coming days.



While the tech-heavy Nasdaq inched up 0.01 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 7,200.88, the S&P 500 dipped 4.04 points or 0.2 percent to 2,722.18 and the Dow fell 100.69 points or 0.4 percent to 25,286.49.



Meanwhile, European stocks moved mostly higher on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just above the unchanged line, the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.9 percent and the German DAX Index jump by 1.3 percent.



Crude oil prices fell for a twelfth consecutive session on Tuesday in its longest losing streak on record after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted against production cuts. WTI crude for December delivery plummeted $4.24 or 7.1 percent to a one-year closing low of $55.69 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



