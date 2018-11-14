FreakOut Announces Expansion and New Leadership Team in Middle East, Russia & CIS and Australasia

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FreakOut, a global marketing technology company, part of FreakOut Holdings Inc [TSE:6094], has announced its expansion into Middle East, Australasia and Russia & CIS. FreakOut has appointed senior leadership to drive growth in these regions as part of its commitment to deliver best-in-class service and expanded geographical coverage.

Narayan Ivaturi, Vice President - FreakOut commented: "When FreakOut selects new geographies, the decision is based on the needs of our clients and agency partners. The demand for our mobile marketing solutions, specifically programmatically available mobile-first in-feed display and video products, demonstrates a huge opportunity in these markets. MENA has been on the cusp of a mobile advertising explosion with more brands choosing mobile first strategies in their marketing plans. Moreover, in addition to servicing local needs, FreakOut can also launch overseas campaigns in Japan, South East Asia, or globally in our 16 markets and more. To successfully harness this huge opportunity, I am excited to welcome a new senior leadership team with distinguished credentials."

Sadia Akhtar has been appointed as Managing Director, FreakOut Middle East. Sadia joins from Addictive Mobility and has over 14 years of experience in digital marketing communications. Her primary objectives will be to lead FreakOut's entry into the Middle Eastern market, onboard the best talent and collaborate with clients, agency partners and publishers on identifying customized digital and mobile strategies. With a wealth of programmatic expertise coupled with a strong local relationship network, Sadia is poised to deliver FreakOut's growth objectives and engender the FreakOut brand in the GCC market.

Tasneem Ali has been appointed as Managing Director, FreakOut Australia and New Zealand, with over 15 years of experience. Alexey Romanenkov has joined the FreakOut family as General Manager, FreakOut Russia & CIS with a remarkable 20 years of digital experience in Russia.

Ms Akhtar, Ms Ali and Mr Romanenkov will report into Narayan Ivaturi, Vice President - FreakOut.

About FreakOut

FreakOut is a global marketing technology company and the first mobile marketing platform with in-feed native ads and video products in Asia Pacific. Globally headquartered in Singapore, FreakOut has over 3000 premium publishing partners in Asia, and over 600 employees in 17 offices across 16 countries.

Visit us at http://foutap.com/. Follow us on https://www.facebook.com/FreakOutGlobal/, https://www.linkedin.com/company/freakoutglobal/ and https://twitter.com/FreakOutGlobal.