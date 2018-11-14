FreakOut Announces Expansion, Appoints New Leadership Team in Russia & CIS, Middle East and Australasia

MOSCOW, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FreakOut, a global marketing technology company, part of FreakOut Holdings Inc [TSE:6094], has announced its expansion into Russia & CIS, Middle East and Australasia. FreakOut has appointed senior leadership to drive growth in these regions as part of its commitment to deliver best-in-class service and expanded geographical coverage.

Narayan Ivaturi, Vice President - FreakOut commented: "When FreakOut selects new geographies, the decision is based on the needs of our clients and agency partners. The demand for our mobile marketing solutions, specifically programmatically available mobile-first in-feed display and video products, demonstrates a huge opportunity in these markets. In Russia alone, Mobile advertising is growing at 35-40% YOY. In addition to servicing local needs, FreakOut can also launch overseas campaigns in Japan, South East Asia, or globally in our 16 markets and more. To successfully harness this huge opportunity, I am excited to welcome a new senior leadership team with distinguished credentials."

Alexey Romanenkov has joined FreakOut as General Manager, FreakOut Russia & CIS. Alexey has a remarkable 20 years of experience, focusing on the Russian digital market. In his previous role, Alexey championed business expansion into new geographies for several clients including Alibaba, Booking.com and CNOVA. At FreakOut, Alexey's primary role will be to develop local and cross-border business lines. Locally, he will lead and expand FreakOut's operations in Russia & CIS markets, working together with clients on addressing their digital needs as well as onboarding local publishers into FreakOut's network. For the overseas business, he will collaborate with counterparts in APAC to bring market-specific expertise and traffic to Russian companies that are interested in expanding their service offering to Asia.

Sadia Akhtar has been appointed as Managing Director, FreakOut Middle East after 14 years in digital, and Tasneem Ali has been appointed as Managing Director, FreakOut Australia and New Zealand, with over 15 years of experience.

Mr Romanenkov, Ms Akhtar and Ms Ali, will report into Narayan Ivaturi, Vice President - FreakOut.

