WKN: A116P8 ISIN: NL0010801007 
14.11.2018 | 07:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

IMCD N.V.: IMCD successfully completes acquisition of Indian specialty chemicals distributor Aroma

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (14 November 2018, 07:00 CET) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, today announces that it successfully completed the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding shares of Aroma Chemical Agencies (India) Pvt. Ltd. and Alchemie Agencies Pvt. Ltd. (hereafter together "Aroma"). Aroma has its headquarter in Mumbai, India and offices throughout the country in Kolkata, Chennai, New Delhi, Faridabad and Vadodara. With an extensive commercial network across India and its long-standing relationships with global suppliers in the coatings, plastics and other specialty chemicals industries, Aroma is an excellent fit with IMCD's existing operations.

