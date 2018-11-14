

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net income fell 47.2% to 340 million euros from last year's 644 million euros.



Earnings per share pre declined 7.7% to 1.32 euros from 1.43 euros a year ago.



Group EBIT decreased 43.1% to 491 million euros from last year's 862 million euros. EBITDA pre, the key financial indicator used to steer operating business, decreased 5.9% to 963 million euros from 1.02 billion euros last year.



EBITDA pre grew organically by 3.7%.



Group sales in the third quarter rose 6.6% to 3.7 billion euros from 3.5 billion euros a year ago. Organically, sales grew very strongly by 8.8%.



Further, Merck confirmed its forecast for the development of organic EBITDA pre for the full year 2018.



