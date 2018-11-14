Ageas reports 9M 2018 result

- Solid result
- Strong sales momentum in Belgium and China
- Expanding Non-Life presence in growth markets
All 9M 2018 figures are compared to the 9M 2017 figures unless otherwise stated.
Ageas CEO Bart De Smet said: "The solid results we realised over the first nine months demonstrate that we are well on track to deliver on our Ambition2018 promises. They also represent a strong basis for the commitments made for the next 3 years under Ageas's strategic plan Connect21. An excellent third quarter in Non-Life underscored a good performance across all of our businesses leading to a strong 9 months Non-Life result notwithstanding the adverse weather in the first half of the year. In Life, growth in inflows continued, although the result was impacted somewhat by lower net capital gains in Belgium and the recent challenging equity markets in Asia. On the M&A front, the acquisition of a 40% stake in Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited in India, that we announced today, gives us a strong foothold in the large and fast growing Non-Life market in India. Together with the recent sale of our minority stake in Cardif Lux Vie in Luxemburg, this illustrates our determination to prioritise growth markets and Non-Life activities."
