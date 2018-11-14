Ageas reports 9M 2018 result

Solid result

Strong sales momentum in Belgium and China

Expanding Non-Life presence in growth markets

9M 2018 Net Result Group net result at EUR 656 million versus EUR 360 million

General Account net result of EUR 8 million negative versus EUR 326 million negative

Insurance net result down 3% to EUR 664 million versus EUR 686 million due to the low level of net capital gains

Inflows Group inflows (at 100%) at EUR 27.4 billion , up 3% at constant exchange rate

Group inflows (Ageas's part) slightly up at EUR 11.2 billion (including 2% negative foreign exchange impact)

Life inflows up 2% to EUR 22.8 billion and Non-Life stable scope-on-scope at EUR 4.5 billion (both at 100%)

Operating

Performance Combined ratio at 95.1% versus 94.9% despite adverse weather in Belgium and the UK in the first half of 2018

Operating Margin Guaranteed at 93 bps versus 106 bps

Operating Margin Unit-Linked stable at 26 bps

Life Technical Liabilities of the consolidated entities stable at EUR 73.6 billion

Balance Sheet Shareholders' equity at EUR 9.4 billion or EUR 47.82 per share

Insurance Solvency II ageas ratio at 206% and Group Solvency II ageas ratio at 215%

General Account Total Liquid Assets stable at EUR 1.8 billion

Belgium Strong growth in inflows in both Life and Non-Life. Adverse weather in the first half and lower capital gains impacted net result

UK Continued improvement. Good operating performance driven by Motor and despite adverse weather impact in the first half

Continental

Europe Strong scope-on-scope Non-Life result. Good performance in Life despite lower Unit-Linked sales

Asia Strong upward trend in sales in China and good result though impacted by equity impairments



All 9M 2018 figures are compared to the 9M 2017 figures unless otherwise stated.

Ageas CEO Bart De Smet said: "The solid results we realised over the first nine months demonstrate that we are well on track to deliver on our Ambition2018 promises. They also represent a strong basis for the commitments made for the next 3 years under Ageas's strategic plan Connect21. An excellent third quarter in Non-Life underscored a good performance across all of our businesses leading to a strong 9 months Non-Life result notwithstanding the adverse weather in the first half of the year. In Life, growth in inflows continued, although the result was impacted somewhat by lower net capital gains in Belgium and the recent challenging equity markets in Asia. On the M&A front, the acquisition of a 40% stake in Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited in India, that we announced today, gives us a strong foothold in the large and fast growing Non-Life market in India. Together with the recent sale of our minority stake in Cardif Lux Vie in Luxemburg, this illustrates our determination to prioritise growth markets and Non-Life activities."





Read the full press release (http://hugin.info/134212/R/2225594/873033.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ageas via Globenewswire

