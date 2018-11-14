WAVESTONE: Wavestone acquires Metis Consulting with the ambition of raising among the leaders in supply chain

Wavestone announces its acquisition of management consulting firm Metis Consulting, a supply chain specialist.

Metis Consulting: a recognized supply chain specialist

Founded in 2007, and based in Paris, Metis Consulting helps clients transform their supply chain operations, from strategy definition to the implementation of the organizational structures, processes, equipment, and technologies that underpin them.

Metis Consulting mainly operates in the retail, e-commerce, and luxury sectors; its key customers are Carrefour, L'Oréal, LVMH, Maisons du Monde, Kering, and Saint Gobain.

With circa forty consultants, the firm achieved revenue of €8.7m in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018. For the last three fiscal years, Metis Consulting's revenue has been growing regularly and its EBITDA margin significantly higher than 15%.

Raising among leaders in supply chain

Capitalizing on their merger, Metis Consulting and Wavestone's ambition is to become one of the leaders in this field. In particular, in the short-term, they intend to mark out a distinctive market positioning for supply chain digitalization.

"Digitalization of the economy has propelled the supply chain into a position as a central performance lever in almost every industry," explained Pascal Imbert, Wavestone's CEO. "We found Metis Consulting highly attractive both in its depth of expertise and its long-range vision for the coming transformations in this buoyant market", he added.

"Changing consumption patterns and technological disruption are shaking up the supply chain and distribution channels. This merger will enable us to take advantage of Wavestone's expertise-particularly on Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Architecture and Cybersecurity, and, together, we'll be able to design the supply chains of the future" commented Jean-Marc Soulier, Metis Consulting's CEO.

The merger also enables Metis Consulting to benefit from Wavestone's activity and reach across a range of industries, something that will allow it to accelerate its work with a larger number of major players.

Details of the operation

The operation results in Wavestone's acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Metis Consulting.

The acquisition price is €7.6m in enterprise value, to which €2.9m may be added depending on the company's performance over the next 18 months.

The acquisition is being fully funded in cash using lines of bank credit already established by Wavestone.

Metis Consulting's Partners are fully committed to the merger, and Jean-Marc Soulier, its CEO, joins Wavestone's executive committee.

Metis Consulting will be consolidated on November 1, 2018.

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to guide large companies and organizations in shedding new light on their most critical transformation projects, with the ambition of creating a positive impact for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way".

Wavestone brings together 2,800 employees across 8 countries. It is amongst the leading independent firms in consulting in Europe, and the n°1 independent consulting firm in France.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext, Paris, and is recognized as a Great Place To Work®.

