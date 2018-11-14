

NUREMBERG (dpa-AFX) - LEONI (LEOGN) reported third-quarter consolidated net income of 23 million euros compared to 26 million euros, previous year. Earnings per share was 0.71 euros compared to 0.83 euros. EBIT was at 38 million euros, down 14.5% from prior year.



Third-quarter consolidated sales increased slightly to 1.205 billion euros from 1.187 billion euros. The company noted that the positive effects of a higher copper price as well as of currency translation contributed to this result.



For the third-quarter, free cash flow was negative at 141 million euros following poor trend in working capital.



The company now expects full-year consolidated sales of approximately 5.0 billion euros (prior forecast of at least 5.1 billion euros). EBIT is expected to amount to about the level of the previous year's 196 million euros after adjusting for the non-recurring benefit of approximately 30 million euros (prior estimate of EBIT, at the lower half of the range between 215 and 235 million euros). The figure projected for free cash flow before the dividend is a negative of up to 150 million euros (prior forecast: positive).



'The weak third quarter of 2018 has, with a view to the volatile market environment, but also with respect to our own performance, confronted us with challenges that will probably be with us beyond the calendar year. It is therefore all the more important to act decisively now. We have launched a performance and strategy programme called VALUE 21,' said Aldo Kamper, CEO of Leoni AG.



